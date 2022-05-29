HOOVER, Ala. – The SEC Tournament has been appropriately labeled a gauntlet because of how it tests the pitching depth of a team.
Many talented programs have run out of pitching and been eliminated prematurely. That was not the case with the 2022 Vols.
Flexing one of the deepest pitching staffs in recent history, the No. 1 seed Vols defeated No. 7 Florida 7-2 Sunday afternoon at The Hoover Met to win their first SEC Tournament title in 27 years.
“You can say some cliche things as a coach. Sometimes you kind of have to,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “But there's real depth on this team.”
The Vols entered the Tournament with four established weekend starters – a perfect fit if the Vols went 4-0 and swept their way through the competition. Though the Vols did win all four games without trailing once, Vitello chose to deploy his arsenal of arms differently.
Vitello used both Drew Beam and Chase Burns in Tennessee’s semifinal win over Kentucky Saturday night. In a single elimination game, it made sense for Vitello to run out his top remaining arms, but it put Tennessee in an interesting spot for Sunday’s title game.
Enter Camden Sewell.
The senior right-hander gave the Vols a lift with six shutout innings against Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinal round in 2021. All he did in 2022 was fire a season-high five scoreless frames in his first start of the season without walking a batter. Sewell pitched to contact, retiring 13 in the field and striking out just one on an economical 61 pitches.
Sewell had already thrown 1.1 innings earlier in the tournament and warmed up for an appearance another night, but all it took to convince Vitello was one text message.
“A direct text of, ‘I want the ball,’” Vitello said. “… We've got options and then you've also got guys that are saying, give me the ball. As a player you're crazy to not at least ask. But the way he did it and knowing the kid, it was what he wanted to do.”
Sewell, a former Florida fan, did not disappoint against the team he grew up loving. The Cleveland, Tennessee, native has become a Gator-killer for the Vols. For his career, Sewell owns a 2-0 record and a miniscule 0.47 ERA in five appearances against Florida. He’s allowed just 11 hits and two walks while recording 12 strikeouts and two saves.
After an impressive start versus Florida in the SEC Tournament for the second year in a row, Sewell was quick to share his success with his teammates around him.
“The amount of plays they made today was really special to see,” Sewell said. “There were a lot of plays I thought that were getting through, balls getting through the outfield, and Corty (Lawson) and Trey and Jorel, Luc, everyone was making plays, so it was really awesome to be a part of.”
Florida ended the shutout with five runs over the final two frames, but the Vols held on to win the tournament for the first time in its current format. The Vols will await the NCAA Selection Show results on Monday to see who they will host in the Regional Round next weekend.