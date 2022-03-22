Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello made a controversial, yet intriguing claim on a radio show Monday afternoon.
With a roster that features several preseason All-Americans and two projected first-round MLB Draft picks, the fifth-year head coach told 99.1 The Sports Animal host John Wilkerson that freshman Blake Burke was his “most talented hitter.”
Burke proved Vitello right, homering as the No. 5 ranked Vols routed Butler 13-3 Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Burke was one of three Vols that went deep as Tennessee (20-1) won for the 12th time in a row and improved its home record to 18-0.
“He made me look smart,” Vitello said of Burke. “… He might have the highest ceiling out of everybody at the plate.”
Burke started just his fifth game of the season as the designated hitter (DH) but made an immediate impact. The freshman capped a six-run first inning with a 444-foot, three-run homer that cleared the scoreboard in right field.
Burke could not recall hitting a ball farther than he did Tuesday night for his third home run of the season – maybe because he hit so many tape measure shots as the No. 42 overall player from the state of California in high school.
“I definitely got all of that one,” Burke said.
Graduate senior Luc Lipcius – now in his sixth season with the Vols – has taken the freshman under his wing and mentored him in many areas, from swing mechanics at the plate to his defense at first base. Should Burke turn himself into a capable fielder, he could not only challenge the other freshmen for DH at-bats, but even Lipcius for innings at first in a modified platoon.
Burke’s emergence as a legitimate power threat just 21 games into his first collegiate baseball season is but a fraction of the reason why the Vols lead the nation with 59 home runs – 15 more than second-place Mercer – after losing four of their starting infielders from a year ago.
Everyone in Tennessee’s lineup one through nine has potential to leave the yard, evidenced by the fact that their regular nine-hole hitter Cortland Lawson is tied for the third-most home runs on the team (6). Nine different Vols have hit at least four home runs and as a team, the Vols have amassed a 1.169 OPS.
“It keeps me going, it keeps me driven,” Burke said. “Me, (Jared) Dickey, C-Mo (Christian Moore), all those guys fighting for the DH spot – I mean we all love each other, but deep down we know there’s a competition going on. It’s keeping all of us going, which is a good thing.”
The competition between the fringe starters competing for playing time pushes everyone to work even harder. The Vols still maintain good chemistry with each other – an important factor on all championship teams – but at the end of the day, they realize there are only so many spots on a lineup card.
Competition can be a double-edged sword, but Vitello has seen it bring out the best qualities in his players.
“It can go either way that you let it,” Vitello said. “And I’ve coached guys – and we may even have a guy on this team – the hotter the fire gets, it’s like, ‘I need it to be comfortable.’ But the best kids that I’ve coached and the best teams that I’ve been on, they like the fire hot.”
Now nearly five weeks into the season, the Vols have established themselves as one of the top lineups in the country, albeit with one caveat.
Tennessee has faced only one ranked team at this point of the season – No. 1 Texas – and it remains its only loss. This weekend the Vols will get a chance to prove themselves against No. 1 Ole Miss – the consensus best lineup in college baseball – at Oxford in their first SEC road series.
With aspirations to return to the College World Series after breaking a 16-year drought in 2021, it’s a challenge Vitello and the Vols know they have to ace.
“They’ll be some adversity there,” Vitello said, “but that’s what these guys all signed up for in the SEC.”