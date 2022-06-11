After dropping Friday night’s contest against Notre Dame in the Super Regional, the Vols bounced back in a big way Saturday, defeating the Fighting Irish 12-4 to secure at least one more game.
“I just think our guys did a good job of coming to the park with some determination today,” head coach Tony Vitello said.
It was a pitcher duel through four innings. Tennessee homered in the first inning but that was it. Tennessee and Notre Dame had just three hits and two hits respectively heading into the fifth.
But then Tennessee broke it open.
Luc Lipcius opened the inning with a solo shot to center field to make it a 2-0 lead for the Vols. His homer tied Todd Helton and Evan Russell for the most career home runs in Tennessee program history with 38.
Then, with a pair of runners on base, Jordan Beck powered one over the left field wall, slamming his bat on the ground to show his excitement.
The Vols weren’t done yet. Evan Russell hit the Vols third home run of the inning, becoming the program leader for career home runs with his 39th.
But Lipcius wasn’t quite ready to give up his place at the top, and two at-bats later he hit his second home run of the inning to reclaim his spot at the top alongside Russell.
“I want him to have as much success as he can. I bet he wants me to have as much success as I can,” Lipcius said. “But really I just want to see us win that last game of the season.”
Coming into the game, Notre Dame starting pitcher John Bertrand had been phenomenal on the mound with a 2.27 ERA and 103 strikeouts. He had allowed just five home runs the entire season. He gave up three home runs in his time on the mound on Saturday.
“The Beck homer got us really jittery, really excited,” Lipcius said. “It’s really cool when you know you have an offense that can just put up that many runs in an inning. It just feels like a habit.”
Notre Dame looked like it might respond to Tennessee’s big inning, but a ground-out RBI was all the Irish were able to manage in the bottom of the fifth. Notre Dame tacked on another run in the sixth.
The Vols added some insurance in the seventh, scoring three runs after capitalizing on some defensive mistakes from the Irish.
Chase Dollander put on a showcase after having a rough outing a week ago. The sophomore pitcher threw seven innings, allowing just five hits and two runs. He didn’t walk any batters and collected five strikeouts, throwing 77 strikes on 112 total pitches.
“I felt like I kind of had a chip on my shoulder after that last outing,” Dollander said. “I came out with more determination.”
Dollander’s presence was vital in keeping the Vols in front of things Saturday.
“When we’ve got (Dollander) on the mound it really relaxes the defense,” Lipcius said. “We know he’s not going to give up a lot of runs, which gives confidence to the offense.”
Notre Dame tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth with Mark McLaughlin on the mound, but it wasn’t enough to spark a rally.
Tennessee and Notre Dame will battle it out in a winner-takes-all game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, on the line.
“I think it’s all about being in an appropriate position to be prepared for that next deal,” Vitello said. “And then not letting anything take you of course.”