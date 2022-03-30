No. 1 Tennessee once again handled its midweek opponent, this time defeating Western Carolina 11-1 on Wednesday.
The Vols battled the elements as much as they did their opponent on Wednesday, as 20 mph winds were in affect during the contest.
Tennessee still managed to get 11 runs on the board, including two home runs.
“The approach for us was just hit below the bushes,” Christian Moore said. “We wanted to get line drives because we didn’t want (the wind) to be a factor. But if you hit one, you’ve got to hit it good to get it out.”
Moore continued his outstanding freshman campaign Wednesday, hitting a solo shot to left field on Western Carolina’s first pitch of the game.
“I just saw fastball and wanted to swing at it,” Moore said. “I told my coach if I see it I’m going to try to get a good swing on it and that’s what happened.”
Moore also hit a triple to drive in another pair of runs.
“He’s a gameday performer,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “When the lights are a little brighter, I think he likes it. He’s always a smart player on top of being a great athlete.”
Moore is up to eight home runs and 20 RBIs now on just 41 at bats on the season.
“I was pretty confident,” Moore said. “It’s not just me, it’s the older guys giving me the confidence as well. They told me ‘You’re a good player, keep your head down and keep working.’ Obviously, my confidence is there because I do believe that I’m a good player, but also from my teammates as well.”
The Vols got their second home run of the game also in the first, as Drew Gilbert went yard to drive in two runs and give the Vols an early 3-0 lead.
From there, the Vols got their runs in from several different levels, something Vitello has made a point of emphasis.
Tennessee had 8 other runs on a sacrifice fly, an error, a triple and a double.
Vitello also made a point Wednesday to get guys reps off the bench, something that is vital in midweek games in between SEC series.
“I think stacking reps is key,” Vitello said. “You get to a point today where you’re deciding who’s going to be in the lineup and those guys need repetitions, and they need to be in different scenarios.”
In Wednesday’s contest, Lindsey Nelson had one of its highest attended games in program history, a sign of a shift in the program’s legacy.
“We stare right at the porches so, when you see those filled with people, it’s just awesome,” Vitello said. “I think they made a difference.”
After sweeping Ole Miss last weekend, Tennessee became the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. Though it wasn’t the main goal for the season, Tennessee plans to defend their No. 1 ranking this weekend against No. 9 Vanderbilt.
“We still want to grow as a team, so we’re going to work every single day as a team to keep that number one spot and to be the number one team in the country,” Moore said.