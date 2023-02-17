No. 2 Tennessee baseball kicked off its season at the Desert Invitational, but fell to Arizona, 3-1.
With the loss, the Vols fell on opening day for the first time since 2018 when they fell to Maryland in Tony Vitello's second season.
Chase Dollander got off to a shaky start in the first two innings. The Vols’ ace hit a batter in the first and found himself with the bases loaded. After a fly out sent Arizona’s Nik McClaughry home, Dollander struck out the next batter and avoided any more damage.
Dollander allowed a home run in the next inning, but returned to dominance for the rest of his time on the mound, retiring the next 10 batters.
It wasn’t the high-powered offensive night that the Vols have made so common in recent years. After scoring a run in the first and a Logan Chambers hit to open the second, the Vols offense went stagnant and failed to record a hit until the seventh when Cal Stark singled to shortstop.
The game quickly became a pitching battle between the teams’ aces with Dollander on the mound for Tennessee and T.J. Nichols for Arizona. Dollander struck out seven before reaching his pitch count and ending his night in the fifth, and Nichols struck out six before his night ended in the sixth.
Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen finally made his Tennessee debut after suffering a right arm fracture last January. He picked up where Dollander left off, giving up just 2 hits in 2 innings. However, a few fielding mishaps in the eighth gave Arizona some insurance with a 3-1 lead entering the ninth.
Halvorsen struggled to close out the inning and was relieved with two on and two out.
Kirby Connell was able to get the Vols out of the eighth, but they desperately needed their trusty bats to wake up in the ninth. Unfortunately for Tennessee, that did not happen and Cal Stark was left stranded on second as Jared Dickey struck out to close the game.
This story will be updated.
