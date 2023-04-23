Tennessee already made a statement by clinching the series with a dominant win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the Vols put the icing on the cake with a 10-5 win over the Commodores to pick up the sweep Sunday afternoon.
A tremendous effort on the mound from Drew Beam and another offensive outburst capped off Tennessee's best weekend of baseball this season and now the Vols have a chance to turn the season around moving forward.
Tennessee's offense once again came out hot, using a two-out rally in the second inning to gain an early 5-0 lead. A pair of doubles from Jake Kendro and Maui Ahuna drove in the first three runs and then Hunter Ensley did more damage with a two-run homer.
Ensley had another home run in the fourth inning, drilling a solo shot to left field. His homer sparked another run as Tennessee's offense followed it with three more runs in the fifth.
Beam's day came to an end in the eighth inning after an impressive day where he kept Vanderbilt at bay for most of the game. The sophomore gave up six hits, but allowed just one run on the day.
Seth Halvorsen came in after Beam with bases loaded and worked the Vols out of the jam.
Griffin Merritt continued his huge weekend, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to give Tennessee a 10-2 lead.
Halvorsen struggled in his one inning on the mound, giving up three runs against just seven batters faced.
After two innings of struggle in the seventh and eight, Tennessee went to Chase Burns in the top of the ninth to try to close things out. Burns, who put up a monster performance in extra innings on Friday, did just that and put Vanderbilt down in order to end the game.
