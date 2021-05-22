In a must-win game, the Vols’ freshman starter Blade Tidwell went seven strong innings, Connor Pavolony hit a critical three-run homer, and Sean Hunley performed an escape act in the ninth, as the No. 4 Tennessee baseball team took the rubber match against South Carolina 5-4 Saturday afternoon.
The Vols’ (42-14, 20-10) victory clinched them at least the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Depending on the result of Vanderbilt and Kentucky’s game this afternoon, the Vols could be as high as the No. 2 seed.
After cruising through the first seven innings, the Vols ran into some trouble in the last two frames. Tidwell had retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced entering the eighth, but surrendered three straight hits, capped by a Will Clarke RBI double that brought in South Carolina’s second run of the day and knocked Tidwell out.
“Blade has earned the right to roll as deep in the game as he can,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on sending Tidwell back out for the eighth. “I think the biggest thing is, if somehow we would have not put Blade back out there in the eighth, or yanked him after one base hit, the happiest people in the world would’ve been sitting in the other dugout.”
Tennessee’s best bullpen arm Sean Hunley was brought in to finish the inning, but his second pitch to Josiah Sightler was hit for a two-run single that scored both of Tidwell’s runners. Hunley shook it off and retired the next three Gamecocks, but they had made it a one-run game headed into the ninth inning.
After the Vols went down in order in the top of the ninth, South Carolina immediately put the pressure on Hunley, as Jeff Heinrich led off with a double. But with the tying run on second and nobody out, Hunley reared up and struck out the next three batters, preserving Tennessee’s slim 5-4 win.
“I can’t say it,” Vitello said on what he saw in Hunley in the ninth. “Big, big stones.”
It looked as if South Carolina had Tidwell on the rocks early on, as the righty allowed a leadoff home run, a walk and a single in the bottom of the first. The Vols’ pitching coach Frank Anderson paid Tidwell a visit on the mound, and on the next pitch he rolled a 5-4-3 double play. That righted Tidwell’s day, and he scattered a hit, a walk and two hit-by-pitches over the next six frames.
“For him to throw the way he did against (Arkansas), I think gave him a lot of confidence,” Vitello said. “And without that, I’m not so sure he doesn’t pitch as well as he does here today, especially after giving up a leadoff homer and having to navigate his way through a pretty dangerous lineup.”
While Tidwell was dealing, the Vols’ bats went to work. They immediately tied the game in the top of the second on Pete Derkay’s RBI infield single, set up by a Luc Lipcius single and stolen base.
Tennessee opened the fourth inning with three straight hits, the latter a Jordan Beck RBI double that gave Tennessee the lead. One out later, Pavolony hit a 1-1 pitch to center for a three-run homer, capping the Vols’ four-run inning. Since returning from a right hand injury last Saturday against Arkansas, the catcher has gone 7-for-14 at the plate with three walks, seven RBIs and a home run.
“Just to have Pavolony back in a groove and healthy helps a lot. Jordan Beck being himself, and then I think Luc is as dangerous of a hitter as we have,” Vitello said. “So wherever we decide to sort those guys out, I think it helps coming to the park. And the whole team knows, we can score at any part of the order.”
Today’s win was put the finishing touch on an historic regular-season for the Vols. They won 42 regular-season games and 20 conference games for the first time since 1995. Tennessee won every road series of the year and recorded its first series win at South Carolina since 2006.
Now all Tennessee can do is wait on the results of the Vanderbilt-Kentucky game. If Vandy wins, the Vols will have the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and finish second in the SEC East.
But if Kentucky pulls of the unlikely upset, the Vols will win the SEC East for the first time since 1997 and have the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, behind only Arkansas. But more important to Vitello than all of the postseason seeding was the fact that his team got to experience the intensity of a postseason game.
“This is going to help us,” Vitello said. “That’s why you see SEC teams make a run like they do in the postseason. This is exactly what a super-regional looks like. And if you can experience it before it happens, then if you’re fortunate enough it does happen, then you’re more than ready.”