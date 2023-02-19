After dropping its first two games of the season for the first time since 2018, No. 2 Tennessee defeated UC San Diego 7-0 Sunday afternoon to pick up its first win of the season.
The Vols held off a late push from the Tritons and now leave Arizona with at least one win before beginning their 15-game home stand.
At the plate, Alabama transfer Zane Denton picked up an RBI-single to send Blake Burke home in the fourth inning. The Vols picked up another run in the fourth on a Kyle Booker RBI ground out.
Burke, who established himself as a slugger for the Vols last season, picked up his first homer of the season in the sixth inning, hitting a solo shot to left center.
Drew Beam started on the mound and recorded six strikeouts in six innings, avoiding any walks and keeping his pitch count low at 86 before stepping off to begin the seventh inning.
Bryce Jenkins relieved Beam in the seventh inning and got out of a tricky situation with runners on first and third.
Austen Jaslove gave Tennessee some insurance in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a single to right field to drive in Ethan Payne, then Jared Dickey grounded out to first and drove in Scott to give Tennessee a 5-0 lead. Jaslove scored a few plays later after a wild pitch allowed him to get home.
Christian Moore rounded out the Vols explosive seventh inning with a solo homer to left field, giving Tennessee a 7-0 lead.
Junior pitcher Jacob Bimbi made his Tennessee debut in the top of the eighth inning, but Zach Joyce quickly came in to replace him after Bimbi walked two batters. Joyce got Tennessee out of a bases-loaded situation to keep the shutout going.
Tennessee went down in order in the bottom of the eighth, but held of UC San Diego in the final inning to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.