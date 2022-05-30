A day after winning the SEC Tournament, the Tennessee baseball team was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Tennessee (53-7, 25-5 SEC) is also the No. 1 seed in the Knoxville Regional and will host No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Campbell and No. 4 Alabama State this weekend.
The Vols will face Alabama State in their first matchup of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. EST. Alabama State won the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) for the first time since 2016, taking down Southern in the conference final. The Hornets (34-23, 21-8 SWAC) dropped all three of their matchups against power-five opponents in 2022 – a 9-2 loss to Alabama and a pair of games to Auburn.
The second seed in the Knoxville Regional is Georgia Tech, the ACC champions. The Yellow Jackets (34-22, 16-16 ACC) won 13 games against top-25 RPI teams in 2022, second only to Tennessee’s 16. Georgia Tech swept the Tournament’s No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech to open its conference schedule in March, and also took two of three from Georgia – its only shared opponent with Tennessee.
Campbell earned an automatic bid to the postseason with a Big South Tournament championship, its second straight year in the postseason. No. 3 Campbell won 40 games (40-17) and finished 20-3 in conference play. The Camels faced other NCAA Regional hosts East Carolina, Maryland and North Carolina during the regular season, but went 0-6 against those programs.
Should Tennessee advance past the first weekend, it would face the winner of the Statesboro Regional, hosted by the No. 16 national seed Georgia Southern. Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro are the other teams in that region.
The Vols swept Georgia Southern to open the season, outscoring the Eagles 33-3 for the weekend.