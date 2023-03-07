No. 3 Tennessee dropped its midweek game to Boston College 7-6 Tuesday night after baserunning and fielding mistakes compiled and ultimately cost the Vols the game.
The Eagles came into Knoxville Tuesday night riding an eight-game win streak and looking to get a signature win over one of the top teams in the country. They did exactly that, outworking the Vols all night.
“It’s determination and composure,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Good for you if you can hit it real far or you can throw it real hard, but once the actual game starts, you’ve got to have some determination and some grit about you. They had more than we did tonight.”
Junior left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist got his third start of the season Tuesday night against the Eagles and retired eight straight batters before giving up a home run to Boston College’s Barry Walsh in the third inning. The home run was the first run Sechrist has allowed this season.
Tennessee’s offense responded to the home run with three runs of its own in the bottom of the third on a couple of RBI singles and an RBI error.
Freshman right-handed pitcher A.J. Russell came on the mound for the Vols in the fourth inning and get a less-than-desirable start. Boston College’s Joe Vetrano smoked Russell’s first pitch of the night 477-feet for a solo home run. Russell responded to the mammoth well, however, retiring the three batters that followed in order.
Trouble returned for Russell in the fifth inning as he gave up a pair of hits to put runners on the corners for Boston College. Russell’s night came to an end there as Tennessee brought in veteran Kirby Connell to get the Vols out of the jam. Connell gave up a run on a sacrifice bunt, but that was it.
Connell gave up his first hit of the season in the top of the sixth on what should have been a routine pop fly, but nobody could get under it. Junior Andrew Lindsey came in for Connell after he gave up the hit.
Boston College’s offensive consistency continued in the sixth inning as the Eagles tacked on another run on an RBI single from Cameron Leary. Tennessee couldn’t respond in the bottom of the sixth, leaving Jared Dickey stranded at third to end the inning.
The Vols got a much-needed 1-2-3 inning in the seventh and its offense managed to tie things up on an RBI-single from Christian Moore. Tennessee had a big opportunity with two runners in scoring position, but a pair of fly outs left the Vols with just the one run.
Zach Joyce, who came into Tuesday with a 0.00 ERA in 2.2 innings pitched, came on to the mound for the Vols in the eighth inning, looking to keep the Eagles from taking the lead. But Boston College had other plans, leading off the inning with a home run from Joey Vetrano.
With Dickey on second base, Griffin Merritt gave the Vols the equalizer they needed and Tennessee managed to get two more into scoring position, but the Vols couldn’t get the go-ahead run in.
Seth Halverson come on to the mound in the top of the ninth and picked up two outs, but then gave up an RBI-single that gave Boston College the lead. The Vols got out of the ninth without anymore damage, but had just three outs to put a run on the board.
Moore did exactly that.
The sophomore hit a leadoff opposite field homer to tie things up.
“Just trying to pass the sticks. Just trying to get on base for Blake and Zane and the guys behind me. I ran into one and got lucky.”
The next at-bat, Blake Burke hit a triple. Dickey then flew out to left field and Ethan Payne — pinch running for Burke — tried to make it home, but was caught easily at the plate.
“He’s antsy to score on a ground ball,” Vitello said. “He’s going on contact in that situation, which I think anybody in major league baseball, college — again I’m guestimating. On average, you’re going to go on contact.”
The mistake that ultimately cost Tennessee the game was the last of a night full of mistakes for Tennessee.
Boston College’s incredible slugging night continued in extra innings as Cameron Leary hit a solo homer to give the Eagles the lead again and put Tennessee in another must-score situation, but the Vols went down in order to lose the game.
While it isn’t a must-win game or even a game of any kind of significance beyond bragging rights, the loss will be felt for a long time because of how the Vols lost.
“Those things we talk about that are unacceptable in practice, tomorrow I don’t know how closely they pay attention,” Vitello said. “I don’t even know if we need to talk about it tomorrow. If I was a member of the team as a player, I’d have trouble sleeping tonight. I would be replaying all those in my head.”
But the painful loss can serve as a time to grow. It’s hard to look at what you did wrong in wins. When you lose, the mistakes become obvious.
“Discouraging, the whole effort was,” Vitello said. “What’s not discouraging is you’ve got a game that simulates a conference game, a regional game, maybe even more. There’s not just lessons learned, but they’re kind of in caps, or in bold if you will, much more than they would be on some other occasions we’ve had this season.”
The Vols’ areas needing improvement were on full display Tuesday night. Now it’s just a matter of correcting them before they get into meaningful games.
“I think we need to take this as a learning opportunity,” Moore said. “We as a team, we all need to clean up on things.”
