After a 23-game win streak and a 12-0 start in SEC play, No. 1 Tennessee has lost two games in a row, dropping its game against No. 24 Alabama 6-3 Friday night.
The Vols first SEC loss came behind a slow hitting night caused in large part to a dominant performance from Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan.
McMillan was able to bounce back after a rough first inning where he allowed two runs from the Vols. From there, he shut Tennessee down.
“We could’ve delivered more on the scoreboard early and as they kind of chipped away there, the momentum kind of started to swing,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “McMillan wasn’t throwing great at the beginning of the game and then he started throwing great.”
McMillan allowed seven runs, but what he excelled well in on Friday was taking away opportunities for the Vols. Multiple times throughout the game, McMillan retired the side for Tennessee with two or more runners on base.
In the fourth inning, a bang-bang play at first led to Jordan Beck being called out to end the inning with McMillan pushing 85 pitches. Vitello challenged the play, hoping to force McMillan to have to face the next batter up, Drew Gilbert.
“I thought our guys competed really well,” Vitello said. “I think where we missed the boat was – he’s at 84 or 85 – we asked to challenge the Beck play at first. And if for some reason he was safe or he reaches base, he’s now got to face Drew Gilbert and at least get to about 90 pitches. And maybe they don’t send him back out.”
Tennessee is accustomed to having big innings midway through the game. On Friday, however, Alabama was the one with a big inning, tacking on three runs in the fourth.
“Ideally, you’d like to kind of bunch up your stuff and your activity – kind of like they did – in one inning,” Vitello said. “They had a big inning, and we never did that. We kind of had some things going for us all over the place until that momentum kind of shifted there.”
For a team that isn’t used to losing this season, losing two in a row can be deflating. Vitello is hoping his team can separate itself from the last two losses and focus on winning the series.
“Tomorrow’s technically mutually exclusive to tonight, but we all know better,” Vitello said. “It’s a three-game series you’re in and you start to learn your opponent a little bit. There are certain things that go on that might carry over.
The Vols and Tide will play game two of the series Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST. Tennessee will look to tie up the series, while Alabama will hope to hand the Vols their first SEC series loss.
The Vols didn’t get the outcome they wanted, but at the end of the day, they aren’t letting it shake their confidence and understanding that they are one of the best teams in baseball.
“It’s baseball. I don’t know how else to explain it,” pitcher Will Mabrey said. “There’s a hot streak and a cold streak. We’re a great team, we’re always going to put swings on the ball, we’re always going to pitch really well, it’s just one of those nights.”