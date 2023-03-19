A frustrating day at the plate, on the mound and in the dugout saw No. 2 Tennessee drop both of its games in a doubleheader against Missouri on Sunday.
After scoring just one run in a loss to the Tigers on Friday, the Vols once again couldn't get much going at the plate, scoring just two runs and recording just five hits.
It was an equally frustrating day for starting pitcher Chase Burns, who gave up eight hits and seven runs in his five innings on the mound.
Burns had a nightmare start to the day, giving up three runs in the first inning on an RBI-single and a two-run homer, but the sophomore bounced back to record six straight strikeouts.
But what seemed like a turnaround game for Burns didn't last long as Missouri tacked on a pair of runs in the third before adding two more in the fourth and fifth innings.
Griffin Merritt gave the Vols some life in the sixth inning with a solo homer and Tennessee started to mount a comeback with two runs in the seventh, but those two runs were all the Vols could get.
In the second game, Tennessee's pitching struggles continued. Starting pitcher Drew Beam gave up four runs in the third inning and the Vols were quickly in a hole.
The Vols could not fill that hole as their bats once again went stagnant. Tennessee had just one hit on the day as Missouri pitcher Austin Troesser retired 12 straight batters to start the game.
The Vols' sole run came in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Hunter Ensley and Tennessee fell 7-1.
Tennessee now will have a midweek game against Western Carolina to find its stride before the Vols take on Texas A&M at home next week.
This story will be updated.
