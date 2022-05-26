After a day of rain delays, the Vols rolled past Vanderbilt in their SEC Tournament opener, 10-1.
HOOVER, Ala. – Tennessee was not bothered by a full day of weather delays.
The Vols’ SEC Tournament opener – originally scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. EST – was pushed back over 24 hours as seemingly never-ending rain in Hoover, Alabama, put the Tournament three games behind schedule.
The No. 1 seed Vols showed no ill effects from the weather delays, as they handled No. 8 Vanderbilt with ease, 10-1, to complete the season sweep of the Commodores and open their SEC Tournament run Thursday evening at The Hoover Met. The win marked the first time Tennessee has beaten Vanderbilt four times in a season since 1994.
“You know, Coach V (Tony Vitello) says, if you ever get out of the mentality of being on the hunt and wanting to attack, then you'll get exposed,” catcher Evan Russell said. “I think that's kind of the approach that we took.”
Second baseman Jorel Ortega set the tone for the night with a 12-pitch walk against Vanderbilt’s starter Devin Futrell. His quality at-bat set up Drew Gilbert’s first-inning RBI double, which gave the Vols a lead they never relinquished.
“Jorel Ortega with his AB to start off the game, it kind of set the tone for how the whole entire
game was going to be,” Russell said, “and everyone fed off of that.”
Tennessee (50-7, 25-5 SEC) continued to pour it on the Commodores, riding a five-run third inning to its 50th victory of the season – as many wins as the Vols totaled in 2021, but in 11 fewer games. It is just the fourth time that Tennessee has won 50 games in a season (1994, 1995, 2019).
Tennessee sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth and knocked Futrell out after just 2.1 innings. Five different Vols recorded an RBI in the inning, fueled by run-scoring hits from Ortega (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Gilbert (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI).
“I think mentality-wise just coming out and attacking right away, whether that's pitching or offense,” Gilbert said on the Vols’ approach to start the game. “I think that's what we did, and numbers show it.”
For Vitello, the quick start was a good sign for how his team handled nearly five full days in Hoover after their final game against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Vols had productive practices, but when weather delays added an extra day to their schedule, they spent the free time at nearby Vestaiva High School – 20 minutes from The Hoover Met and the alma mater of Tennessee freshman Grant Cherry.
Despite the rain, the Vols got in their usual practice, and then had some fun by letting the pitchers take batting practice off Vitello. Thursday’s starter Tidwell drove one to the left field wall off Vitello.
“We put in our work and they did a nice job, and they've been cooperating with us with all the things we do,” Vitello said. “… They earned the right to do that or some of the goofy stuff they do on the field.”
As for the Vols, the time spent in between games was not an issue. They used those hours spent together to help strengthen their chemistry. The uber-talented Vols believe it is their biggest separator.
“I think we have a lot of talent in the lineup and in the bullpen and on our entire staff,” Russell said, “but being cohesive as a team is really the biggest thing that we have going for us.”