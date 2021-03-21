The No. 10 Tennessee baseball team defeated Georgia 4-1 Sunday afternoon behind an outstanding outing from freshman starter Blade Tidwell. The win cliched the Vols’ first series win on SEC opening weekend since 2014.
Tidwell was fantastic for the Vols today. He worked 7.1 innings, and allowed just one earned run. His only blemish came in the sixth inning, when Cole Tate drove in Ben Anderson with an RBI groundout.
Tidwell surrendered four hits and two walks, and struck out six Bulldogs. He sat in the low to mid 90s with his fastball and hit as high as 97, all while showing good command of his slider
“It was incredible,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Tidwell. “He really took ownership of that game, and it was his. And I’m willing to bet our pitchers behind him had a little sense of duty to do their job because of what he had done.”
The righthander has established himself as Tennessee’s top starting pitcher, filling in the hole that the injury to Jackson Leath created. Tidwell is 3-1 on the year with a 1.65 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Opponents are batting .204 off him, and he leads the team with 27.1 innings and is second with 27 strike outs.
Before Tidwell even took the mound, the Tennessee offense got him a run of support. In the top of the first, Pete Derkay, Jake Rucker and Drew Gilbert all singled to load the bases with one out. Jordan Beck grounded into a fielder’s choice and Derkay scored on the play. The RBI was Beck’s 25th of the year, which leads the team.
Tidwell continued to deal, and the Vols added a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Luc Lipcius walked to lead off the inning, and advanced to third on a passed ball and a groundout. Georgia brought in Jaden Woods for the starter Jonathan Cannon, who subsequently threw a wild pitch that scored Lipcius. Woods walked Derkay and Rucker, and then allowed a two-out RBI single to Gilbert to make it 3-0.
The score remained there until Georgia finally got to Tidwell for a run in the sixth inning. Woods settled in on the mound and threw three scoreless innings after the fourth. He gave up just one baserunner in that span, hitting Max Ferguson who was erased trying to steal second.
Georgia’s next reliever, Nolan Crisp, worked a scoreless eighth. The Vols hadn’t gotten a hit since the fourth and a runner since Ferguson in the fifth, and had just two runs of insurance headed into the ninth inning.
Will Pearson started the ninth for the Bulldogs and ran into some trouble, as the Vols’ bats finally came alive. Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence opened the inning with a single and double, respectively. Georgia made a pitching change, and Collin Caldwell came in for Pearson.
Caldwell got a groundout and walked Rucker to load the bases. Gilbert was finally able to push another run across, driving in Pavolony with a sacrifice fly to left. The Vols were unable to get anything else, and led 4-1 into the bottom of the ninth.
“The best at-bat was the grinder at-bat, where he flipped the thing in the outfield,” Vitello said on Gilbert’s at-bat. “Probably everybody in the park thought (Pavolony) was not going to score, but Coach Elander sends him in a big, big move.”
Camden Sewell, who got the last out in the eighth, worked around a one-out single to toss a scoreless ninth inning, nailing down a four-out save. The hit was the only mark against Sewell, and he struck out one.
“He’s been guilty of the same stuff some of our hitters have been as well,” Vitello said on Sewell. “Just trying to do too much and go outside of themselves. But he’s excellent out there anytime he’s within, and just being Camden Sewell. And he definitely was that today, it just so happened he did it in a really big situation.”
All in all, Tennessee played a strong weekend series against a 13-3 Georgia team entering the weekend. Tennessee is now tied for second in the SEC East with a 2-1 conference record and is 17-4 overall. The Vols’ 21 games is also tied for the conference lead.
“If you can win on the road anytime in the SEC it’s going to be huge for your club,” Vitello said. “And then if you can win a series, it’s even bigger, whatever word applies for that. A definite great day for the Vols.”
The Vols will host Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday to begin a five-game homestand, before the SEC home opener this weekend against LSU, the first conference baseball in Knoxville since 2019.
First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.