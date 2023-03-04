No. 3 Tennessee once again had a slow offensive start against Gonzaga on Saturday night, but solid pitching on the mound kept the Vols in the game before an explosive seventh inning sealed a 7-2 win for Tennessee.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Burns started on the mound and gave up two quick runs in the second inning after Gonzaga’s Sam Canton hit an RBI double to right center.
“Canton, kudos to him man,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “When the coach gives you an opportunity, you get in there and you take advantage of it. The guy took the best swing of the night minus Blake Burke.”
From the second inning Burns didn’t give up any runs, but had to deal with pressure nearly every inning, giving up a double in the third, and then battling again with runners in scoring position in the fifth inning. Burns’ night ended in the seventh inning and he finished with eight strikeouts while giving up five hits. Burns only gave up two hits after the second inning.
“He was about as good as it gets,” Vitello said. “He and (Chase Dollander) both are going through a really good lineup, there was a good approach. There’s kind of some variance in there. There’s a bunch of different guys. You don’t have the same hitter one after another. Both guys were able to get into a rhythm. And when they didn’t have it rolling and had to challenge themselves a little bit, both guys worked out of trouble.”
Kirby Connell came on to the mound in the seventh to face the lefty Canton, who had a big hit early in the game. The relief pitcher did his job, striking Canton out and forcing a ground out in the next at bat. Connell was awarded the win.
Tennessee once again struggled with Gonzaga’s starter. On Saturday, it was right-handed pitcher Jacob Rutherford, who kept the Vols contained for the first five innings.
“We kind of just didn’t execute either,” Vitello said. “You got to just tip your cap to how he threw. It was a different version of executing on the pitching side because Wild was so dynamic last night. But Rutherford was equal to the task.”
Kyle Booker, who got the start at center field, broke out of an early-season slump on Friday night and continued solid play into Saturday night, hitting a solo homer in the sixth inning for his first of the season.
“It felt good. You know, baseball is very hard,” Booker said. “Obviously I haven’t had the greatest season as of right now, the last couple of games. But it is what it is. You got to keep going.”
After tying the game up in the sixth inning, Tennessee’s offense broke things loose in the seventh, scoring five runs on a Blake Burke three-run homer followed shortly after by a Griffin Merritt two-run homer.
Merritt’s home run was his first as a Vol since transferring to Tennessee from Cincinnati this year.
“He's been robbed of a couple homers just by the nature of the wind or whatever’s going on that day,” Vitello said. “Tonight was a no doubter. I take confidence in knowing he’s got a couple of wall scrapers that he deserves in his back pocket too.”
Seth Halverson rounded things out for Tennessee on the mound. The junior, who missed all of last season, gave up a hit in the eighth, but retired the other five batters he faced to secure the win for the Vols.
The Vols look to go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
