Tennessee jumped four spots in the latest D1 Baseball rankings after sweeping the former No. 1 team Ole Miss over the weekend in Oxford.
The Vols placed in at No. 1 Monday morning, the first time in program history they have been ranked No. 1 by D1Baseball.com.
Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) is currently riding a 15-game win streak and is off to its best start in conference play since 1966 when the Vols started 8-0.
The Vols have the lowest team ERA (1.89) in the nation, and they also lead the country with 64 home runs, 20 more than second-place Virginia Tech.
The Vols earned their first ever No. 1 ranking from Baseball America’s Top 25, and they held onto their Perfect Game USA No. 1 ranking from a week ago.
Tennessee is one of seven SEC schools ranked in the top-25. Arkansas rose a spot behind the Vols at No. 2, Vanderbilt made the top-10 at No. 9, Ole Miss fell nine places to No. 10 after being swept by the Vols, LSU and Florida are ranked No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, and Georgia rounds out the list at No. 23.
The Vols are currently two games up on Vanderbilt (4-2) in the SEC Eastern Division standings, and they hold the top overall mark in the SEC as the last remaining undefeated team.
Tennessee will host Western Carolina on Wednesday before facing in-state rival Vanderbilt this weekend in Nashville with first place on the line.