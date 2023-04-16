Tennessee's rough weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium came to an end after the Vols dropped the final game of the series 7-2 to Arkansas. The sweep marks Tennessee's second of the season.
After Tennessee struck first Friday and Saturday night, it was the Razorbacks who came out hot on Sunday.
Drew Beam gave up three early runs in the first inning on a pair of singles and a sac fly. Arkansas didn't slow down in the second, tacking on three more runs on a base-clearing triple from Brady Slavens.
After leaving runners on base to end multiple early innings, Tennessee finally got a hit with runners in scoring position in the fourth when Jared Dickey drove a single to left field and Hunter Ensley and Zane Denton came in to score.
Arkansas added salt to the wound in the sixth when Chase Burns, who was pitching in relief, gave up a solo home run. Despite the homer, Burns was solid in 5.1 innings, giving up just three hits.
Tennessee couldn't get anything going in the final two innings.
The task doesn't get any easier from here. Next week, the Vols take on Vanderbilt back at Lindsey Nelson Stadium starting on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.