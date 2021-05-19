The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Belmont Bruins 11-2, as Jordan Beck drove in six runs while clubbing two home runs at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols climb to 40-13 overall after their midweek finale, while the Bruins fall to 20-29 this season.
“To have a win like this, where a lot of guys are involved, it just puts everyone in a good mood,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “But also, we were able to respond to a tough loss, a bitter loss on Sunday to a great team.
Tennessee was paced offensively by Beck who went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs. Jake Rucker enjoyed a multi-hit game of his own, slashing two hits and an RBI. Liam Spence did record a hit in Tuesday’s matchup, but he did walk twice which resulted in two runs scored.
Belmont struggled with its clutch hitting. The Bruins left 12 runners on base thanks to the Vols pitching staff punching out a dozen batters. Logan Jarvis and Brodey Heaton each drove in runs for their team, however, they also combined for five strikeouts. Guy Lipscomb played the leadoff man perfectly after tallying two hits and a walk.
The Bruins struck first in the top of the first inning after Heaton slashed a single to right field. Tennessee wouldn’t answer until the third inning after Max Ferguson grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home a run.
In the middle innings, Tennessee hit its stride with a three-run home run coming off of the bat of Beck to give the Vols a 4-1 lead. Belmont answered with an RBI single from Jarvis in the fifth inning. However, the Vols had another three-run inning in the next half inning to push their lead to five.
“I have just been trying to get on top of the ball,” Beck said. “I think at the beginning of the year, during SEC play, I was swinging and fouling stuff off straight back cause I was a little under it. I’ve been in the cage just really working to get on top of the ball.”
Tennessee continued to find success at the plate as Rucker drove in a run off of a single in the sixth inning. Beck clubbed his second home run of the day in the seventh inning, a two-run shot. Lipscomb drove in the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth with a fielder’s choice to give Tennessee an 11-2 victory.
Mark McLaughlin earned the start for the Vols. The sophomore threw 2.0 innings and surrendered just one run on four hits while striking out three. Camden Sewell entered in relief to enjoy a solid outing. The tall righty allowed just one run and one hit over 3.0 innings of work to earn his third win of the season.
“I think it just comes down to not trying to do too much, Sewell said. “Early in the season, I was just doing too much, so I’ve just been working on trying to be myself and not do too much.”
Belmont will head back to Nashville looking to improve its pitching. Jenkins started on the bump for the Bruins and was touched up for six runs in just 4.1 innings of work. The Bruins used eight pitchers, and just three did not allow a run. However, those three pitchers totaled just one inning.
Up next for Tennessee is its regular-season series finale against No. 21 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. The series starts on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.