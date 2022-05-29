Tennessee scores 10 times over final two innings, advances to SEC Tournament title game for the second consecutive year with 12-2 win over Kentucky.
HOOVER, Ala. – In an historic regular season, Tennessee had one significant blemish on its record – a single series loss to Kentucky in early May.
It was an odd combination of a extra innings and rain delays, but Kentucky was the better team for three games that weekend.
The No. 1 seed Vols blew out No. 12 Kentucky 12-2 Saturday night at The Hoover Met. With the victory, the Vols (52-7) advanced to Sunday afternoon’s title game for the second consecutive season where they will face the No. 7 seed Florida for a shot at their first ever championship in the tournament’s current format.
Revenge was not at the forefront of the Vols’ minds in their rematch in the SEC Tournament semifinal game, but winning the one that mattered most against a streaking team was a satisfying feeling for the Vols.
“I don’t think it’s so much about getting back at somebody – there’s maybe a little bit of that – it’s just beating a really good team that’s playing at their best right now,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said.
The final score was slightly deceiving, because for the first seven innings, Kentucky matched Tennessee step for step. The Vols jumped ahead in the first inning as Jordan Beck tripled and scored on a wild pitch for the second consecutive night, but the Wildcats’ pitching shifted into the next gear.
Migdiel Cotto and Austin Strickland – both of whom entered the night with an ERA north of 6.00 – combined for seven strong innings of two-run ball, limiting the Vols to just four hits. It was only when Luc Lipcius led off the eighth inning with a single that the tide turned to the Vols favor. Tennessee loaded the bases and then took the lead on a Jorel Ortega hit-by-pitch.
The Vols’ nine-hole hitter Cortland Lawson provided the biggest blast to that point two batters later with a two-run double that gave them insurance for the final six outs.
“He fills a spot in there that’s a huge part of our offense,” Vitello said of Lawson. “And if you give him enough reps, he’s going to do some damage.”
The eighth inning, however, was a preview for what was to come. Tennessee exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth, putting the game far out of Kentucky’s reach. Blake Burke blasted a three-run homer 401 feet to right, clearing the stadium’s second wall. It was the pinnacle of a brilliant final two innings in which Tennessee outscored the Wildcats 10-0.
“To me, the way their (Kentucky’s) pitchers grinded and filled some innings in is what should get them in a Regional,” Vitello said. “The guys they were using were doing the same thing that the other guys they’d been using – just filling the gap. And it just kind of ran out for them towards the end.”
Tennessee’s focus now turns to the SEC Tournament title game, where for a second year in a row, the Vols will play for the trophy. Tennessee was in the same spot in 2021, but fell to the top-seed Arkansas in the final game.
The Vols remember the feeling of going home empty-handed, and motivates them as much as anything else has.
“Knowing what we had last year in that championship game, it was kind of disappointing,” Lawson said. “We want that trophy, we want that championship.”