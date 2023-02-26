No. 3 Tennessee posted its third shutout of the season Sunday afternoon behind a controlling performance from sophomore pitcher Drew Beam.
Beam gave up just one hit in 5.1 innings pitched, retiring eight straight batters before his day ended in the sixth. It was his second start of the season and his second win – Beam also posted a shutout performance against UC San Diego last week in Arizona.
Beam struggled early, walking four batters, but he managed to stay collected on the mound and it resulted in a great showing.
“I think I could’ve been better,” Beam said. “I got into a lot of three-ball counts and walked a few guys, so I don’t love that. But overall, I felt good, I’m feeling good with my pitches, they’re starting to feel a lot better comfort wise.”
Beam’s hot start to the season comes behind an offseason of bettering himself after a disappointing end to last season.
“The way that we ended it and the way that my last few outings went last year rally helped me push this offseason,” Beam said. “(Chase Dollander) and (Chase) Burns, we really push each other every day. Especially in the offseason, it was a dog fight between each of us.”
He has also gotten more mature naturally. With one season behind him, Beam now knows what to expect from a college baseball season.
“Mentally, I’m just ready for it,” Beam said. “I know what’s coming this year versus last year I was so new to it. I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Acting head coach Josh Elander went to five different pitchers to close out the game after Beam went out.
Kirby Connell took over in the sixth inning and continued the Vols’ dominant showing on the mound, retiring two batters and picking up a strikeout. Then Zach Joyce came in during the seventh to retire three straight batters.
Together, Beam, Connell and Joyce retired 13 straight batters.
Jacob Bimbi came in to start the seventh, but after getting in a tricky situation with a runner on third, Bryce Jenkins took over and salvaged the shutout.
“I thought he did a really good job of not giving in and stating in attack mode to get him out,” Elander said.
Andrew Lindsey closed things out on the mound, putting Dayton down in order in the top of the ninth.
Tennessee’s offense got hot early, scoring five runs in the first two innings. Blake Burke led the way for the Vols’ offense with a pair of homers.
In the series sweep, Tennessee’s bullpen was able to show off its depth and get its pitchers some early reps. These nonconference series will be important in deciding the Vols’ main rotation before conference plays tarts.
“There’s some guys that haven’t even pitched yet that have some good stuff on the staff,” Elander said. “I think it’s a delicate balance it’s going to be the rest of the year. Whether it be getting Bimbi in for one or two hitters then going to Bryce (Jenkins). I think kind of cutting up those innings, we’ll have to do that and then eventually we’ll settle into the nine, 10 guys that those guys like and they have their role, but there’s still jobs to be won in the meantime.”
The Vols strong bullpen is a good problem to have and is a result of the perfect storm in Tennessee’s coaching staff.
“I think the combination of Frank’s background, obviously with Tony’s background as a pitcher as well, it’s just kind of the perfect match for pitchers to come here and really find their best,” Elander said.
