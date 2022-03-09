The Vols enter the SEC Tournament this weekend as one of the hottest teams in the conference.
Tennessee won nine of its last 10 games to close the season after falling to Texas on Jan. 29. In their win over Arkansas in their regular-season finale, the Vols completed a perfect 16-0 season at Thompson-Boling Arena and clinched a second-place finish in the SEC.
That the Vols finished the season as the No. 2 seed in the tournament is an accomplishment in and of itself. The Vols started 2-3 in SEC play and hit rock bottom when Kentucky trounced them 107-79 at Rupp Arena in mid-January.
With Tennessee enduring offensive inconsistencies each and every night, sixth-year senior John Fulkerson floundering and the Vols lacking a true leader, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said it was time for the Vols to “change the vibe” of their team following their worse loss of the season.
The Vols did just that. They won 12 of their final 13 SEC games, averaging 73.1 points per game while holding opponents to 63.9 points per contest. Even when the Vols lost Olivier Nkamhoua for the season to start February, they still rattled off a 7-1 record to close the season.
Despite the Vols riding a four-game win streak (tied with Texas A&M for the longest current win-streak in the conference) and being ranked in the top-10 for the first time this season, Barnes feels that the Vols have not played their best basketball of the year.
“I will keep saying it, we have to continue to get better,” Barnes said. “If we want to be the team that we want to be we have to look at that. We could be playing for another month if we can. To do that you have to get better.”
A cross-section of the Vols’ final win of the regular season against Arkansas is the biggest indicator that they still have room for improvement. Tennessee scored 50 points in the first half on 50% shooting with 9 made threes, and looked unbeatable.
That quickly changed in the second half. Tennessee scored just 28 points on 40% shooting with 3 triples, and Arkansas cut the Vols’ 24-point lead down to a single point at one instance.
Barnes knows that streaky basketball can end a season prematurely in March.
“I think the key is not to beat yourself,” Barnes said. “By some of the things that we did Saturday afternoon. Not being locked in mentally. Turning the ball over. Not rebounding the basketball. It'll get back to fundamentals but the mental side of it, you have to be locked in … A lot goes into it but it's about understanding you have to be able to play for 40 minutes.”
To play consistent basketball for 40 minutes in March, the Vols will need contributions from every part of their roster.
That starts with their three All-SEC guards – Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler. Tennessee will need its usual production from veteran role players Josiah-Jordan James and John Fulkerson, but it is also looking for more from young forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo.
Barnes has gotten those performances from each player this season, so he knows it’s always possible. Doing it each night under the bright lights of the postseason is the hard part.
“The key is that you rely on your training, you rely on what you've done up to the point,” Barnes said. “If you're not locked in from a mental standpoint and you start doing things out of character where you start beating yourself, that's how it all ends.”