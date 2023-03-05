Tennessee's offense out-muscled Gonzaga Sunday afternoon to defeat the Zags 17-9 and secure the series sweep.
Tennessee left much to be desired in the first two innings, leaving runners on first and second in the first inning and runners on the corners in the second inning.
Meanwhile Gonzaga took an early 2-0 lead in third inning on an RBI single and a sac fly. Tennessee avoided further damage as Christian Moore made a superb turnaround-throw to first to end the inning.
But the Zags’ lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the third, Tennessee loaded the bases on three straight walks and Jared Dickey was up to the dish with no outs. Dickey made sure Tennessee capitalized on the situation, destroying a ball to right field for a grand slam.
Tennessee got two more runners on base and Maui Ahuna hit an RBI-double to right field to drive in a pair of runs. Christian Moore rounded out scoring with a two-run home over the batter’s eye.
The third inning also brought some drama as Gonzaga pitcher Ty Buckner got thrown out of the game for what looked like an intentional pitch thrown at Blake Burke’s leg.
In the fourth, Gonzaga added one run, but Tennessee responded with two runs of its own on a Griffin Merritt two-run homer to right field. Merritt also had a home run on Saturday against the Zags.
Gonzaga drove in two more runs in the fifth, but the Vols again responded with a run of their own on a sac fly from Zane Denton. The Vols added another in the sixth on a Maui Ahuna sac fly.
The Zags once again proved that their bats are worthy in the seventh as Brian Kalmer drilled a solo shot to right field. They added another pair of runs on a two-run homer in the eighth to make it a 12-8 game.
But Tennessee gave itself a nine-run lead in the eighth with a five-run effort to put things out of reach.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.