The Tennessee baseball team released its full 2022 schedule Tuesday morning, a 56-game regular season that includes 19 games against teams that reached an NCAA Regional in 2021.
Of the 56, 37 of the Vols’ games are at Lindsey Nelson Stadium — where recently announced expansions to the left field seats are underway, 15 of the games are on the road and four of them are at neutral sites.
Tennessee will open its season with a nine-game, non-conference homestand, starting with a three-game series against Georgia Southern from Feb. 18-20.
The Vols’ first away series will be the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, where the Volunteers will take on Texas in a College World Series matchup, followed by matchups with the Big 12’s Baylor and Oklahoma.
On April 12, the Vols will take on Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.
The Vols will begin conference play on March 18-20 against South Carolina. Other home series include matchups with Missouri (April 8-10), Alabama (April 15-17), Auburn (April 29-May 1) and Georgia (May 13-15).
The Vols will hit the road to face off against Ole Miss (March 25-27) and the 2021 College World Series runner-ups Vanderbilt (April 1-3). They will also have road trips to Florida (April 22-24), Kentucky (May 6-8) and the defending College World Series Champions Mississippi State (May 19-21) to finish off the season.
The Vols hope to continue the success of their historic 2021 season, where they reached the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 2005.