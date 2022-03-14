The Volunteers complete their weekend series against Rhode Island with a three-game sweep.
No. 3 Tennessee finished its third series sweep as eight different players drive in runs, downing Rhode Island (0-13) 12-3 Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Trey Lipscob hit a double with bases loaded in the bottom of the first to put the Vols ahead by two, 3-1.
Lipscomb, a senior from Frederik, Maryland, has six home runs for the season. He currently leads his team in RBIs with 27, and in hits with 34.
The Vols utilized four pitchers throughout the game. Freshman Drew Beam started the game and accumulated five strikeouts before he was replaced by Mark McLaughlin, who struck out three.
Jake Fitzgibbons pitched one inning and had two strikeouts and was relieved by Drew Patterson to finish the game with one strikeout.
The freshman and Murfreesboro native Drew Beam has been performing well for the Vols all season. Beam showed his best start of the season against Oklahoma and set a career high in both innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (6).
Pitching a career high of 5.2 innings against Rhode Island, Beam gave up three runs on three hits and a pair of walks, however he struck out five batters.
“He knew he was going to have a fight from the lineup he faced today,” head coach Tony Vitello said about Beam. “I don't think he was quite in sync or in rhythm as he was at Minute Maid, and yet he gave us just as many if not a couple more outs and that spoke to his competitiveness.”
Coming off of a slump, junior outfielder Jordan Beck went 5-for-5 with five singles and two runs scored.
“I started out slow this week, but baseball is up and down so you have to get used to it and know that it’s going to happen and deal with it,” Beck said “I did the same thing, kept the same routine going, some days it’s just not feeling it or not doing your best, but today I felt good and got back on top of it and that was the only adjustment.”
Vitello appreciated Beck’s extra practice that got him ready for the game and commented on the importance of having the preseason All-SEC player Beck back in the swing of things.
“It was important and was not a surprise, he stayed in the cage for an extra hour yesterday and was rewarded for his work, and it's good for him and nice to see statistically,” Vitello said. “The bottom line is he’s going to have results, with how hard he works and how talented he is, I'm never concerned about what kind of results he’s going to get.”
The Vols host Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST in their final game before the start of SEC play next Friday against South Carolina.