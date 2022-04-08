The No. 1 Tennessee baseball team returns home to take on Missouri this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium after spending the last two weekend series on the road.
“It feels good to be home, back in our environment, back in front of our fans,” catcher Evan Russell said. “We’ll see if we can handle a pretty good Missouri team coming into our stadium.”
The Vols are riding a 20-game win streak into the series, looking to keep their undefeated SEC record.
The Vols have taken on Ole Miss and Vanderbilt in consecutive weekends with both teams being ranked in the top-10 during the series. Head coach Tony Vitello believes the adversity his team has faced in the last few weeks will help power them through Missouri and beyond.
“It was nice being in Nashville – there were more Vanderbilt fans than Tennessee fans, but there was a lot of orange,” Vitello said. “I think our guys enjoyed that. I also think it is a group, unless their fooling me, they like to be challenged or they at least look forward to a challenge. I think that going on their first road test in Oxford was something that they approached appropriately or the right way.”
The adversity the team has faced over the past few weeks hasn’t allowed them to let the pressure of a No. 1 ranking impact their play.
“With last weekend’s series there’s a lot that comes with it sense they’re in our division, they’re in our state, and all those things,” Vitello said. “So, call them distractions if you want, but I think in our case I think it’s been more of something that’s brought our focus to more of a heightened sense of awareness. And when you’re focused on things you’re looking to do, you really don’t have time for some of that.”
Also in the past few weeks, Tennessee gained a new problem, but it is a good problem.
Sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell has made his return to the mound in recent weeks and now the Vols have another pitcher in their arsenal, giving Vitello a new challenger for a weekend starter. For now, Vitello plans to just focus on Friday night’s game, where Chase Burns will once again start on the mound.
“The 100% honest answer is we’re looking to win Friday’s game,” Vitello said. “If he happens to be the guy somewhere between the beginning and the end of the game – obviously Burns will start the game – then we’ll go to him.”
One thing that is certain for Vitello is that he isn’t looking to push his starting pitchers to unnecessary innings, leading to crucial wear and tear.
“Relative to other teams that I’ve been a part of, coach (Frank) Anderson is pretty methodical about how he brings guys along in the winter, which is technically our spring training,” Vitello said. “So it starts there and it’s a slow build up. and then again on the front end, I don’t think you see us pushing our guys too much.”
The Vols have shown through the first part of the season that they are the team to beat in the SEC, and they know they will have a target on their backs in the coming weeks.
“There’s a lot of teams that experience that No. 1 beside their name and they start pressing because they’re not too confident that it belongs there,” Russell said. “I’m pretty sure everyone in our locker room knows that the No. 1 belongs there and as long as we play our game, our talent level is pretty supreme. We’d be stupid to not understand that teams are going to play their best game against us, and I think we just need to come out every day and be ready.”