In its first SEC game since May 2019, the No. 10 Tennessee baseball team defeated Georgia 11-6 Friday night, the 100th win of head coach Tony Vitello's career.
With the victory, Vitello became the fastest head coach in program history to win 100 career games. He needed 153 games reach the milestone, passing Rod Delmonico's mark of 163.
“It means a lot for the coaching staff, because they’ve been a big part of things,” Vitello said on his accomplishment. “If you’re talking legacies at the University of Tennessee, Rod Delmonico is the greatest coach ever at Tennessee as far as baseball goes. We’re along way away from doing what he’s done, we’d like to do that, and maybe even more, with all due respect.”
The Vols (16-3, 1-0 SEC) played like they had waited almost two years for an SEC game. They started fast, as Liam Spence led off the game with a solo home run, his second long ball of the year. Over the next three innings, Tennessee continued to pile runs on Georgia (13-4, 0-1 SEC).
Jake Rucker and Jordan Beck each had an RBI single in the top of the third inning. In the fourth, the Vols broke the game open. Spence and Pete Derkay both walked with the bases loaded, and Jake Rucker hit a grand slam that gave Tennessee a 9-0 lead. The slam was Rucker’s second homer of the year, and set a new career-high of five RBIs in a single game.
Chad Dallas kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the fifth inning. Two misplays from Luc Lipcius on defense, a walk and two hits loaded the bases for Georgia with just one out. Dallas surrendered two runs on a single and a groundout before working out of the jam.
The Vols added another run in the top of the sixth, on Spence’s second RBI walk of the night, but Georgia responded with more of its own in the bottom of the frame. Dallas gave up a two-run double to Riley King and an RBI single to Parks Harber, but was able to work out of the inning.
Dallas got a quick out in the bottom of the seventh before back-to-back hits ended his night. Sean Hunley relieved Dallas and allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch, making it 10-6. All told, Dallas went 6.1 innings and struck out nine, but also gave up a career-high six earned runs, which ballooned his season ERA to 4.70.
“In a crazy way, I think we kind of made it hard on Chad,” Vitello said. “I mean the game was really stretched out. There was several moments in the dugout where he had to go down to the bullpen and play catch. And of course (Georgia) wouldn’t go away. A good hitting lineup, and they took good swings all game long.”
Hunley worked the rest of the night efficiently. He needed just 33 pitches for 2.2 innings and struck out four. With the scoreless outing (the wild pitch run was charged to Dallas), he lowered his season ERA to 2.31.
The Vols added one more insurance run in the top of the eighth, as Spence drove home Connor Pavolony with an RBI double. The shortstop finished 3-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs, tying a career-high.
“He set the tone with his first at-bat,” Vitello said on Spence. “It didn’t have to go out of the park for him to do so. There’s been a couple of other of leadoff at-bats or just at-bats in a game where he fights off a ton of pitches, or he hits a line drive in an important situation. His teammates love him, and they feed off of what he does.”
Georgia starter Luke Wagner got the loss, as he gave up a run in 1.1 innings, but reliever Liam Sullivan was hit the hardest. He recorded just one out in the Vols’ big fourth inning, allowing six earned runs and walking five. After Sullivan, Georgia relievers Jack Gowen, Hank Bearden and Collin Caldwell combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball.
The Vols will send lefthander Will Heflin (2-1, 4.50) to the mound tomorrow as they look to win the series. Georgia will counter with its own lefty Ryan Webb (2-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.