No. 5 Tennessee is heading into one of its hardest stretches of play this season, starting this weekend with a series against No. 1 Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Vols (20-1) head into the weekend after capping of a 10-game home stretch with a 13-3 win over Butler on Tuesday. Tennessee went undefeated in its home stint.
Now the Vols gear up for their biggest SEC challenge thus far in Ole Miss. The Rebels (16-4) are coming off of their first weekend of SEC play where they defeated Auburn, winning two of three games. Ole Miss also defeated Memphis in a midweek game on Wednesday.
The Vols will have their first true road test this weekend, and it comes at one of the best atmospheres in college baseball.
“The crowd there is unbelievable,” reliever Redmond Walsh said. “We went there five years ago and the atmosphere is one of the best in baseball if not the best. You’ve got to take it as something that’s exciting.”
While Tennessee hasn’t played in front of a sold out, SEC crowd on the road this season, it has had a similar experience in Houston, Texas, for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in early March.
“There’s reason for this to cause a little more excitement,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “You’re going to be playing in front of a sellout crowd, things like that. So, the guys will need to temper their emotions or at least be under control, but we have the Houston trip to fall back on as experience in doing so.”
While Tennessee’s upperclassmen have experienced an SEC road environment before, it’s freshmen have not. Vitello is hoping his team’s experience in Houston will act as practice for this kind of series, especially for his pitching staff.
“I think you fall back on the fact that they got to pitch in front of a bunch of scouts on MLB Network, in a major league stadium against big name teams,” Vitello said. “And that helped but every team in our league is a rival. We don’t have one particular rival in the league. There’s a unique little deal at each spot. It’ll be to them to kind of follow the lead of the older guys and understand what it’s like to play in Oxford.”
Vitello has gotten consistency from his team all season, though it has been an unspoken point of emphasis. He hopes for a similar result this weekend.
“Consistency has been something that we haven’t really preached, its just been a commonality that we’ve kind of used as an answer as what’s been a strength of the team,” Vitello said. “They seem to approach things with a similar enthusiasm day in and day out regardless of what the task is or what day of the week it is or what the weather is.”
Part of consistency has been Tennessee’s ability to hit the long ball. The Vols will look to continue their success slugging the ball.
“I think the last few years there’s been a little bit of flavor that’s shown,” Vitello said. “It can sometimes depend on the day or the park you play in – we murdered some balls in Houston – and then the other night they hit three out to left, we hit three that would normally go out to center, but the wind was blowing that night.”
Ultimately, the Vols are feeling confident about a series that would have intimidated them a few years ago.
“I think my first couple of years maybe we were more nervous,” Walsh said. “Now we have the talent, we have the preparation that we’re excited for those games. This is the most talented team I’ve played on since I’ve been on, and I think these guys are ready for the task and hopefully go out there and take the series.”