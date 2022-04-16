Tensions between Tennessee and Alabama were high after their series opener Friday night.
Alabama roughed up Chase Burns and handed Tennessee its second consecutive loss. Postgame, the Vols had choice words for how they would respond on Saturday.
"They were also partying like they thought they won the World Series,” reliever Will Mabrey said Friday, “so we'll let them know how it tastes tomorrow.”
"I know our team is going to come back and bounce back," utility man Jared Dickey added. "We have a bunch of dogs on this team, and a little fertilizer never hurt anybody."
Emotions flared early as the No. 1 Vols took down No. 24 Alabama 9-2 Saturday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in a game that featured three ejections in the first three innings.
“We wanted to make it about us tonight,” assistant coach Josh Elander said, “finding a way to win, not really wasting too much emotion on that.”
After Tennessee’s (32-3, 13-1 SEC) starting pitcher Chase Dollander was struck on his right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Alabama’s Zane Denton, both Tennessee’s head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected from the game.
As Tennessee’s training staff came out to examine the crumpled, visibly-shaken Dollander, Anderson had a word for Alabama’s (23-13, 8-6 SEC) dugout and was separated by the umpires before being ejected by third base umpire Jeffrey Macias.
Macias was the home plate umpire on Friday – he did not win Vitello’s favor with his calling of the game – as well as the home plate umpire in the Vols’ College World Series loss to Texas, part of the same crew that ejected former assistant Ross Kivett. Vitello clashed animatedly with Macias before earning his first ejection in a year to the day. The Vols’ seventh-year head coach then bumped Macias, likely earning him a fine and a suspension.
The Vols had not taken a turn at-bat when the pandemonium of the first inning occurred. It would have been easy for the Vols to succumb to emotion and lose focus, but Vitello has made a distinction for his team about playing with emotion but not getting emotional. The first makes a team such as the Vols, who strive to be the villain, thrive, while the latter could plummet them towards catastrophe.
“It comes down from Tony, our head coach,” Elander, who became the acting head coach after Vitello’s ejection, said. “He’s an emotional, passionate guy. When it comes to our players, he’s in the trenches with us every day – in the cages, hitting Fungos, throwing BP. When they know everybody in the building is all on, I think it just goes to our players and he allows them to play with the freedom, play hard and be themselves. I think that’s been our magic recipe.”
Right fielder Jordan Beck displayed the balanced approach the Vols preached in the bottom of the first, minutes after two of his coaches were ejected from the contest. He took an 0-1 offering from Alabama starter Jacob McNairy 410 feet to center for a two-run home run. Beck waited until he was out of the batter’s box and rounding first base before turning to celebrate with his teammates.
It was the first of two home runs that Beck hit as the Vols snapped their two-game losing streak. Beck’s third-career two home run game made a winner of Camden Sewell, who went 4.1 innings of two-run ball in relief of Dollander.
“That’s what you live for as an athlete,” Beck said. “The crowd was into it. The environment was fun and your adrenaline is going through the roof. For me, that’s one of the fun moments you get in sports.”