Blake Burke stepped to the plate in the seventh with the game tied at 2-2 and two on base.
Gonzaga pitcher Payton Graham and catcher Ezra Samperi met to discuss how to pitch to Burke. The last thing they wanted was him at the plate in such a pivotal situation.
Burke watched the first three pitches go by to get a 2-1 count. He swung at the fourth pitch and got every bit of it, blasting it over the right field wall for a three-run homer.
Burkes home run blew the game wide open, and the Vols (10-2) rallied to a 7-2 win over the Bulldogs (1-9).
"He's special and he's gonna be a great player," right fielder Griffin Merritt said. "Having him in the lineup right now with him playing as well as he is definitely helps us. I was joking on the radio saying I looked up and I'm like 'Zane and I only had a couple RBI's because every time we come up, the bases are clear because Burke's leaving it in the yard.'"
Chase Burns was on the mound for Tennessee and gave up two runs in the first. He was able to quickly turned his night around and din't give up any runs for the rest of his night thanks to eight strikeouts.
The Vols' bats seemed to be getting started early in the first. A pair of singles from Blake Burke and Christian Moore followed by a Zane Denton walk got the bases loaded with just one out.
With Merritt and Maui Ahuna up next in the batting order, the Vols were destined to drive at least one run in.
However, that's not how the dice rolled as both batters struck out. It was a big missed opportunity and eventually became the theme for most of the night and has been for the season.
Kyle Booker was able to tie things up at 2-2 in the sixth with a two-out solo shot, but things were still mostly silent.
The Vols have shown glimpses of efficiency at the plate, but perhaps Rocky Top has been spoiled by what the offense was able to do last season. The team is experiencing growing pains having to replace the majority of the lineup.
One of the few remnants of last year's team is Blake Burke, and he showed it. The Vols needed a spark on offense and he delivered, breaking the tie with his home run.
"I think he's really found a way to play the game hard and be intense," Vitello said. "He approaches it perfectly. He's into it. He's prepared as well as anybody, and when he's out there, he's playing like Luc (Lipcius)."
With all of the momentum back on Tennessee's side, Merritt hit a two-run homer just two batters later to set the score at 7-2. In about five minutes, the Vols, had gone from tied to essentially putting the game on ice.
"Whenever you leave the yard especially on a Saturday night in a good game, it's a good feeling," Merritt said. "After this week when some of the wind wasn't helping me too much, it was nice to see one go and remind me that I still have some power in there."
The Vols will now look to close out the series with a sweep over the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.