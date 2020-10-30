Tony Vitello and the Tennessee baseball team took the college baseball world by storm before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Vols had a record of 15-2 with impressive wins over No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 25 Stanford in the Round Rock Classic. The pitching staff was on fire to start the season with a 2.01 team ERA and they held their opponents to a .196 batting average. The Vols hitting also had a great start to the season with a .320 team batting average and 31 home runs.
One of the biggest question marks for the 2021 season is how will the Vols replace 2020 first-round draft pick, pitcher Garrett Crochet who was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. Pitchers like Jackson Leath and Jason Rackers have the talent to fill the role but whoever fills the role has to step up and take it.
“That’s an interesting topic because that’s the one area where If you’re just gonna go on paper there’s a separation between this year’s team and last year’s team, ” Vitello said. “ We had a guy who we thought could be a dominant Friday starter and that changes the whole weekend if you have that, it’s not a prerequisite to have an Omaha team type team though. We have several candidates that can be that guy but by no means do we have someone that has stepped forward and has been that guy, part of it is some guys haven’t got a lot of repetitions. Guys like Leath and Rackers are still recovering but it’s gonna have to be somebody so hopefully, they can do the job to the standards that they have and we have.”
The Vols also will be missing the power-hitting outfield duo of Alerick Soularie and Zach Daniels who were drafted by the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros respectively in the 2020 draft. Soularie had a slow start to the 2020 season that kept his batting average at .267 but he was able to hit five home runs which showed his power at the plate. In 2019 Soularie had an impressive.357 batting average over 60 games he also tallied 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. Daniels had a breakout 2020 season hitting four home runs and 18 RBIs which helped him tallied an impressive .357 batting average which helped get him drafted.
Crochet, Soularie and Daniels will leave big holes in the Vols lineup but Vitello believes in the guys he has on his rosters and their ability to keep the momentum from last season going.
“I think with the bats, with the defense I think guys have made jumps in their pitching, ” Vitello said. “The world finally got to see what we knew what was happening with the transformation of Garrett Crochet. He was always a big time weapon for us and the program, it was gonna be something different last year once he was unleashed. He’s a big X-Factor but I think you can remove him so I’d say yeah.”
“The one thing we really carryover is the camaraderie between the guys from last year but it's between those guys. I know it’s been very difficult for us and I assume it’s been challenging for other programs to integrate first year guys like we usually would. At the end of every fall newcomers and returners will make comments that they aren’t the team they want to be yet and that’s hard to do until the season starts, it’s just the nature of having new players and guys who have been around for a while. COVID and the schedule have made for an extra obstacle so far. We just have to get creative and come up with ways to come together as a team because to me that was our most valuable weapon last year, call it team chemistry, you can label it a lot of different things but Garrett wasn’t pitching for us so it wasn’t having a first-rounder. It was our team bond and team approach to things that the guys initiated. We need to duplicate that somehow.”
In the offensive lineup, the Vols have a lot of depth which means they’ll have a lot of options in the batter's box each time they take the field. Vitello expects rotation in the lineup daily to help guys grow and experiment with the best lineups which means the team will have a lot of moving parts but Vitello thinks that can work to the Vols advantage.
“I like the moving parts, hold your Tampa Bay Rays jokes from that last game, ” Vitello said. “I like the ability to move guys around to different positions, try different things and that way when you get to the end of the season you don't have any regrets or an injury and no one is ready to take that guys place. It’s supposed to be our job to develop these guys so we take pride in making sure guys are ready at all times and used in a bunch of different situations. I think it’ll be a duplicate of last year with the lineups where you see some different things. There were days where a guy would be in the three-hole and wasn’t starting the next day or he was down lower in the lineup. If we lose some games people can accuse me of over experimenting but until then I think it has multiple benefits. Especially for the kids but also for the program when we do that. Now it’s easier with this group also because there is the extra depth with COVID seniors coming back and just in general I think coach Q and coach E have made some of these guys a true physical presence in the lineup like we saw last year.”
In a season that will be at the ultimate mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vols are trying to fill out a complete schedule. Some teams have been struggling to solidify games, which has had Vitello on a daily standby to fill out a complete schedule for the Vols.
“We are kind of on everyday standby just because I think our conference has been the leader in a lot of categories but the one thing they’ve been strong in when it relates to leadership is patience, ” Vitello said. “Why jump to a conclusion about the virus three weeks down the road when we don’t even know what it'll be like next Tuesday. So with that, we don't truly know our schedule. It was a hassle with some teams. La Salle was one, Bowling Green was out and then they were in. The schedule is a headache to begin with but it was a real challenge to piece together the schedule we have now but that thing may get flipped upside down by the NCAA, SEC or both. So it’s an ongoing conversation the head coaches are having.”