HOOVER, Ala. – Tennessee’s dugout was silent on Tuesday. The once trash-talking, loud mouth Vols had gone quiet.
The voices from the dugout went as Tennessee’s bats went against Texas A&M in the Vols’ SEC Tournament opener. Tennessee registered just one hit against the Aggies, getting eliminated from the SEC Tournament.
“You just started to see that with some guys, even prior to the game, swinging in the cage doesn't go the way they want,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “And you've got a lot of emotions involved, and I think you've got to be careful about letting those emotions take control of you. It's probably better to have passion, although I don't know in Webster's dictionary what the difference is between the two words.”
Not a lot of things went Tennessee’s way, if any on Tuesday. While the production on the mound was consistent, the Vols were hit with bad luck at the plate.
Christian Scott broke Texas A&M’s perfect game bid in the sixth with a one-out single. The single was the only one for the Vols, in a game that Aggie starter Troy Wansing considered one of the best in his career.
“I don't know that anyone's plan A was Wansing going eight innings, except for one guy, Wansing,” Vitello said. “So kudos to him and anyone else that believes in themselves.”
Wansing held the Vols silent offensively, and he drained the morale out of the dugout. Tension overcame a dugout that has been know for the opposite.
“I kind of just start to see that it's not going well for us, and there's a different air in the dugout and in maybe a walk to the plate and in the box,” Vitello said. “You encourage one another.”
The tension was not only on the field, but in the stands as well. Vitello recalled a fan yelling from the stands that he didn’t think the Vols were trying in the box.
On a day where nothing seemed to fall for Tennessee, the fan echoed what the sport of baseball has given people since its conception: failure. No matter how hard you try, the game can come back and bite you.
“We certainly had some struggles earlier in the year, but I think we got some things sorted out to where we found out what our best defense was, corrected some base-running mistakes,” the skipper said. “And then our at-bats on the whole, if you look at baseball, it's a game of percentages, have been pretty good. You take one day, anything can happen with the weather, with the starting pitcher, wind is blowing one way or the other.”
With the loss, Tennessee’s hosting chances are slim. The Vols RPI currently sits at No. 20 in the nation.
If the Vols want a chance to host, a lot of things will have to go their way in regard to other schools. Vitello wasn’t pleased with the loss on Tuesday, but his team did what he wanted them to do – go out and play.
“You've got to go out there and play, and I thought our guys did that,” Vitello said. “Things obviously tensed up a little bit as they took the lead first, and then we had a couple balls that didn't go maybe where we wanted them to.”
Now Tennessee await its seeding decision, which it will find out Monday at noon ET. Losing in the first round has boded well for teams in the past, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in particular.
The Vols could see themselves have the same fate as those two as the road to Omaha begins next week.
“In my opinion I think the league prepares you for every -- there's nothing you have not seen,” Vitello said. “No fan is going to make a comment, no amount of fans, no noise, no facility, no pitching, no hitter. You're going to see everything in this league, so it prepares you. I think that's one of the reasons you often see a bunch of teams from our league in Omaha.”
