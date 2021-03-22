Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The righthander made his SEC debut for the Vols this weekend at Georgia, working a career high 7.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. Tidwell’s spectacular outing led the Vols to a 4-1 victory, its first series win to open SEC play since 2014.
Tidwell’s win on Sunday was his third straight, which is tied for the team lead. He also has the lowest ERA (1.65) and WHIP (0.99) of any Vol starter. Tidwell has pitched a team-high 27.1 innings this season and ranks third with 27 strikeouts.
Tidwell is the first Tennessee player named the SEC Freshman of the Week since Zach Osborne in 2009, and is just the second pitcher in program history to win the award, joining Josh Lindblom in 2006.
The Vols begin a five-game homestand this Tuesday when they host Eastern Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network +.