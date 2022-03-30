Blade Tidwell went through his same routine on the mound as if nothing ever happened.
He threw his warm up pitches while “Mount Everest” by Labrinth blared in the background over the stadium speakers. Scraping the dirt with his cleats while he waited for catcher Charlie Taylor to throw the ball back after each delivery. Signaling with his glove what pitch was coming.
Tidwell’s first appearance of the season against Western Carolina (11-14) was not the dramatic debut he had in mind, but it was a long time coming for the Vols right-hander, and for Tidwell, being out there was better than any results.
“It wasn’t the outing I would have liked to have,” Tidwell said, “but it was nice to be out with my guys again.”
Tidwell, an All-American as a freshman in 2021, made his season debut on the mound Wednesday night against Western Carolina in the Vols’ 11-1 win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“He’s been reluctantly patient, if that’s the right phrase,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s shaved his head, he’s told everyone he is ready to pitch and all these things. We wanted to get to the point where we felt comfortable as a coaching staff that he was overly prepared. And now that he’s thrown, there’s no ‘Alright, now we’ve got to give him another week or do this or that with him.’ And that’s the position we got into.”
Tidwell suffered a shoulder injury in January on his throwing arm and returned Wednesday with his first inning of work in ninth months. The last time Tidwell took the mound in a game was against Texas in the College World Series.
Tidwell’s debut was a bag of mixed results. The Vols’ ace looked like he had not pitched a game in nine months, and he showed early signs of rust. He allowed a triple and a double to the first two batters he faced, accounting for Western Carolina’s only run of the evening.
But Tidwell also showed why he is still considered a first-round MLB Draft prospect despite missing six weeks of the season. He sat at 95 mph with his fastball and touched 97 mph multiple times. After Trey Lipscomb committed an error behind him in the field, Tidwell struck out the next two batters and forced a pop out to end the inning, stranding two runners.
“His first two pitches sucked,” Vitello said. “… And after that, I thought he was great.”
According to Vitello, Tidwell was the next man in line to come into Sunday’s series finale at Ole Miss. Vitello wanted Tidwell’s first outing of the season – and especially an outing against the then top-ranked team – to be a favorable matchup for him, and in Vitello’s mind, the Rebel’s Tim Elko was the prefect option.
Elko, however, came up to bat earlier in the inning that Vitello expected and Tidwell was not ready to get into the game. Tidwell would have been the next pitcher if closer Redmond Walsh needed help in the ninth, but the Walsh shut the door and Tidwell was left watching from the bullpen.
“If we were going to throw him into the middle of a game-deciding situation in an SEC game which is what he wanted – and physically he was ready for it – it was going to be to just come get Elko and maybe another hitter,” Vitello said.
Vitello was quick to clarify that he trusted Tidwell to pitch in that spot against Ole Miss’ formidable lineup, and that trust in the sophomore pitcher extends into the Vols’ upcoming weekend series with No. 9 Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Tennessee is hesitant to name a specific role for Tidwell right now while he builds his pitch count back up. Vitello will have a difficult decision to make then, as Tennessee’s three young starters – Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam – are at the front of a staff that leads the nation in ERA (1.89).
Tidwell isn’t bothered that he doesn’t have a weekend spot locked down. Tennessee’s high-level of competition among its starters is a problem that good teams have, and Tidwell is happy to take a new role for the time being.
“I think a little friendly competition is great for the team,” Tidwell said. “You only get it when you see really good teams, and I think we’re a really good team.”