The Vols already have the best pitching staff in the nation, but they took a major step forward with their depth Tuesday night.
Right-hander Blade Tidwell made his first start of the season in the Vols’ 5-1 midweek win over Lipscomb at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, joining a pitching staff that leads the NCAA in earned run average (ERA) by nearly a full run.
“We decided to … let him warm up the way that he wants to,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Get a start repetition under his belt. Build up the pitch count, and yet still have him available for possibly Friday but definitely by Saturday.”
Tidwell made his first appearance of the season last Wednesday when the Vols (28-1, 9-0 SEC) downed Western Carolina. Tidwell allowed a run in his first inning of the season, but the sophomore took a step in the right direction Tuesday.
The preseason All-American threw two scoreless innings against Lipscomb, allowing one hit while walking none and striking out four. Tidwell’s control was much better than it was six days ago, when he missed over the heart of plate several times and allowed two extra-base hits against Western Carolina.
“We were all so excited for him when he came back,” reliever Ben Joyce said. “Seeing him out there doing his thing is really cool to see.”
Tidwell’s return gives Vitello and the Vols a ridiculous amount of starting pitching depth – not that they need much help at the moment. Chase Burns (39.0 IP, 52 K, 1.15 ERA), Chase Dollander (38.1 IP, 60 K, 2.58 ERA) and Drew Beam (41 IP, 0.88 ERA, 0.46 WHIP) are coming off a weekend which they combined for 22.1 innings, 10 hits, four earned runs, two walks and 17 strikeouts against then-No. 9 ranked Vanderbilt.
Beam – who threw a complete game, two-hit shutout Sunday – was named the SEC’s Pitcher and Freshman of the Week, and all three starters were named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list Tuesday afternoon, given annually to the top amateur baseball player.
There is hardly need for Tidwell to start a weekend game at the moment with the way Tennessee’s young arms have been pitching. Vitello know as much, and he has been slow working Tidwell back up to a reasonable pitch count. Tidwell threw 20 pitches last week and was stretched out to 33 Tuesday night.
“He’s in pretty dang good shape, as you can see,” Vitello said. “So you can probably let him go … beyond what we did today.”
Beyond Tidwell, Zander Sechrist gave the Vols another quality inning. Usually Tennessee’s midweek starter, Sechrist took a slide back down the depth chart with Tidwell’s return, but he has been more than serviceable in six midweek starts, allowing just five earned runs in 23.1 innings.
Even hard-throwing reliever Ben Joyce has been in consideration for a start. Joyce worked a season-high two innings without allowing a run Tuesday, and Vitello said the right-hander is at a point where he could start and go up to five innings.
“It was a spectacle,” Vitello said of Joyce’s outing. “… He could profile as a starter for us, cause he’s know shown he can throw three pitches for a strike, he can throw strikes, he can field his position, he can make adjustments. He’s calmed himself down a couple of times whereas before that was a concern for me.”
Should Tennessee make a long postseason run – a likely possibility, given that Tennessee’s win against Lipscomb was its 20th consecutive victory – starting pitching depth will necessary more than ever. Tidwell will certainly be an asset when the Vols need to play more than three games in a weekend, and Sechrist, along with Joyce and Camden Sewell (nine career starts) could all give the Vols important innings in June.
“Just having him (Tidwell) in the bag, that’s just more danger for us,” right-fielder Jordan Beck said, “and more for the other teams to worry about.”