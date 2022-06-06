The situation couldn’t have been more ideal. Down 4-3 in the top of the ninth, Jared Dickey singled, Luc Lipcius singled and the Vols had two runners on base with Jordan Beck up to the plate.
Beck hit a ball just over the glove of Georgia Tech center fielder Colin Hall and the game was tied.
"I was super excited,” Beck said. “I had a little bit of a blackout moment. I told myself I wasn't going to let the guy beat me and that’s just what happened in the situation.”
Georgia Tech then chose to intentionally walk Drew Gilbert and the Vols had bases loaded. Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch and the Vols gained the lead.
They weren’t done yet.
Christian Moore, for a second night in a row, hit a clutch single to drive in two runs.
“The guy's a warrior,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I think he’s so keyed into what he wants to do, he doesn't have time to get nervous or get jumpy or do those other things that might say he does not have composure.”
Evan Russell tacked on another with an RBI single. Cortland Lawson gave the Vols more insurance with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-4.
Georgia Tech managed to get a pair of runs across the plate, but closer Redmond Walsh struck out the final batter and No. 1 seed Tennessee defeated No. 2 seed Georgia Tech to advance to a second straight super regional.
Walsh’s save in Sunday night’s game gave him the Tennessee program record for all-saves, passing Todd Helton’s 23.
For a second night in a row, the Vols found themselves down big in the early innings, trailing 4-0, but they once again pulled off a comeback.
It started on the mound. Left-handed pitcher Will Mabrey came on to take over for Drew Beam in the fourth and he was electric. He allowed five hits, but every time runners got on base he shut them down and allowed no runs in just over three innings on the mound. He also picked up five strikeouts.
“I just felt good,” Mabrey said. “I just came in throwing strikes. That’s what I’ve been trying to do this whole season. There wasn’t anything I was thinking besides just pumping strikes and getting outs the best I can.”
Mabrey kept Georgia Tech’s high-powered offense contained, which set the stage for Tennessee’s offense to put some runs on the board.
Tennessee normally leans on the long ball, but on Sunday the Vols grinded their way back into the game.
In the fifth, a fielding error allowed Russell to score and a ground out from Beck drove in Lawson. Lipscomb singled in the seventh to tack on another run.
“As the game went on we got more comfortable with the pitcher and we tried to weigh on him and get his pitch count up a little bit,” Beck said. “We were just seeing the ball a little better towards the end of the game.”
The Vols now shift their focus to Notre Dame, who they will play in the NCAA Super Regional in Knoxville starting on Friday.
“Our team was challenged to the fullest,” Vitello said. “It will make us better. Going into next week it’ll be good for our team that they were able to do what they did tonight.”