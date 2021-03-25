After a successful first week of SEC play, the No. 12 Tennessee baseball team will look to continue its success this weekend against No. 22 LSU, in the first series conference at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols sit at 18-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, while LSU is currently 16-5 on the year and 1-2 in the conference.
“It’s kinda scary and I didn’t even think about it until this morning but our last SEC series was essentially two years ago,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “It kind of brought back some memories, and it’s crazy that it has been that long. If you do remember it, our fans were incredible, and the flavor in the ballpark was palpable as a tremendous environment that our guys helped create as well. I’m just looking forward to being in the middle of that deal.”
The Vols are coming off of a weekend series win against Georgia. Friday showcased Liam Spence and Jake Rucker, who drove in four and five runs, respectively, and a dominant relief performance from Sean Hunley (2.2 innings and four strikeouts). Game three was all about the arms, with true freshman Blade Tidwell going 7.1 innings and scattering just four hits and a run in a rubber match victory.
“I think what separates him (Tidwell) is his intensity,” Vitello said. “And he may not wear it on his sleeve like a Crochet or a Dallas, but he has incredible intent behind everything he does. That also spills over into my next answer which is, he is incredibly professional for a freshman . . . A lot of these kids, it takes a little while to evolve, but as far as the professionalism and maturity behind his routines and his work ethic, I think he is far ahead of where some of those guys were.”
On Tuesday, Tennessee went on an offensive onslaught against Eastern Kentucky. The Vols won 13-5 after Trey Lipscomb went 3-5 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run. Drew Gilbert also provided a spark at the plate after recording two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Zander Sechrist was the big arm of the day after pitching 2.2 innings of one-hit ball out of the bullpen.
LSU arrives at Rocky Top after dropping two of three against No. 3 Mississippi State over the weekend, despite phenomenal starting pitching. On Friday, the Tigers gave Jaden Hill the start, and he ended up turning in 7.1 innings, a career-high. He shutout the Bulldogs through the first four innings and only allowed three runs through seven innings. The wheels came off in the eighth as Hill allowed three runs before being replaced.
LSU was shut out 3-0 in game two, as its hitters struck out 10 times compared to just five hits and three walks. Landon Marceaux started on the bump for the Tigers and lasted 7.0 innings and allowed just one run, two hits and three walks while punching out three. LSU avoided the sweep on Sunday after starter AJ Labas surrendered two runs and struck out three over 6.0 innings of work. Brody Drost, Gavin Dugas and Jordan Thompson drove in two runs each.
“Not only do you have different arms, but you have different looks,” Vitello said. “The key for our guys is to focus on what is in front of them at that very moment and also understand that while we want our guys to think that our best always beats the opponent’s best, you can’t ignore the fact that there is a different approach that each pitcher calls for.”
The last time these two teams played each other was April 13-15 in 2018 at Alex Box Stadium. During the weekend series, the Vols were swept by No. 19 LSU and were outscored by the Tigers 32-15
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday evening.