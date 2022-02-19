Tennessee got a taste of its future in Friday night’s win as former backups Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega were inserted into the lineup and led the Vols to an opening day route of Georgia Southern.
On Saturday afternoon, the Vols looked back to their returning veterans to get the job done.
The No. 19 Vols’ four returning starters led the way as they overcame a three-run deficit and blew out Georgia Southern 10-3 Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to clinch an opening weekend series win.
“There’s guys with experience on this team, and they’ve been a part of comeback wins or close wins or road wins and things like that,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “But as a team, you want to start to build a resume throughout the year of, ’Hey, we’ve done this or we’ve been here before.’”
“I think we like to call it a staple of the program, but this is the 2022 team, and this will be the first win where . . . they had to bounce back a little bit.”
Tennessee trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Sophomore starter Chase Dollander looked sharp for five innings in his first start against his former team, but he ran out of steam in the sixth and allowed three runs in his Tennessee debut.
After scoring nine runs Friday night, the Vols’ offense was quiet until the bottom of the sixth inning where – led by the returning starters – the bats broke out in a major way.
Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert kickstarted the rally with singles and the Vols quickly loaded the bases. Kyle Booker drove in Tennessee’s first run of the afternoon with an RBI groundout, and super senior Evan Russell came through in the clutch – tying the game with a two-out, two-RBI single.
“Just making adjustments with two strikes and stick his nose on the ball and put it in play,” Vitello said of Russell’s at-bat. “He made good things happen right there. It was another Evan Russell-esque moment.”
Russell and Beck showed off their defense with the game tied in the top of the seventh. Russell – who spent the entire offseason learning the intricacies catcher position – threw out his first runner at second base. Georgia Southern’s runner Jason Swan slid past second base and the Vols’ shortstop Cortland Lawson held the tag.
Georgia Southern doubled one batter later, so Russell’s defensive play had bigger implications than at first glance, as he erased what might have been the go-ahead run.
“Man, it felt good,” Russell said. “I feel like it was not one of my better throws. Cortland, he helped me out. I definitely owe him a steak or a meal at some point. It felt good to get that one out of the way.”
Beck came up with an equally important defensive play, as he threw out the go-ahead run trying to score at home to end the top of the seventh.
Luc Lipcius, the Vols’ fourth returning starter, gave the Vols the lead in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double, and they never looked back.
The Vols scored 10 unanswered runs after Georgia Southern went up 3-0, capped by a Gilbert grand slam in the bottom of the eighth that put the game on ice.
Tennessee will lean on the production of its four returning starters – Gilbert, Beck, Russell and Lipcius – to lead the way as its younger, less-experienced players in the lineup finds their footing.
While the returning starters have only starred in one game so far, the results of their leadership have been tangible.
The Vols have scored 19 runs and hit six home runs over their first two games of the season.
“Those guys are in the lineup for a reason,” Vitello said. “They have the experience . . . for a reason. They’re gifted, but they’re also very competitive. As we go through the highs and lows that are natural with a baseball season, we fully expect those guys to be the core of what we’ve got going on.”