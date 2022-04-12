KODAK, Tenn. – Staring down an SEC-record 24th consecutive win, the No. 1 ranked Vols lost for the first time in over a month to in-state rival Tennessee Tech 3-2 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.
Aside from a minor league ballpark hosting the contest, the buildup around the game stemmed from the Vols using wooden bats in a game for the first time since 2006. After a controversial win against Vanderbilt 11 days ago in which his bat was checked and deemed illegal, right fielder Jordan Beck commented that the type of bat would not affect Tennessee’s NCAA-leading home run total.
The Vols could hit with any different bat because, “it really doesn’t matter with us," Beck said.
Tuesday night it was not the substitution from metal bats to wood that haunted the Vols, nor was it playing in front of the 8,183 fans in attendance – a Smokies Stadium record – but a change in their approach.
“We were chasing out of the strike zone a lot, which is something we usually don’t do,” second baseman Jorel Ortega said. “Numbers say it, we were probably one of the most disciplined teams in the country. Chasing out of the strike zone put us in a hole.”
“To me,” head coach Tony Vitello added, “maybe you could make the argument that if there’s aluminum in our hands, we lose 6-5 in stead of what it was.”
After plating a pair of runs in the third, the Vols mustered one hit over the final six innings. Tennessee Tech reliever Carter Gannaway entered the game in the fourth and stymied the Vols for 5.2 innings. Gannaway did not allow a hit or a run in his outing and made just two mistakes – a pair of walks – neither of which came around to score.
Gannaway’s success came from a mid-70s mph arsenal that had the Vols floundering. The right-hander mixed his pitches effectively and struck out nine of the 19 batters he faced. Tennessee finished with four hits on the night – a season low.
“It was all spinners,” Ortega said. “We couldn’t pick it up.”
As the game progressed and the Vols’ remaining outs dwindled away, they rushed their approach at the plate more than they had all night.
“He obviously landed enough for strikes too, but a ton of them were not in the zone,” Vitello said. “Our guys for whatever reason seemed to be in a big hurry.”
With the Vols reeling, the Golden Eagles had a perfect opportunity to capitalize and they did not miss it.
With two outs and a runner on in the top of the sixth inning, Tech’s Eric Newsom turned around on a 101 mph Ben Joyce fastball and parked it in the center field berm. The home run marked the first two earned runs Joyce has allowed in 15 appearances this season.
“The harder the ball goes in, the harder it goes out,” Ortega said. “The guy put a good piece on it.”
The loss was bound to happen at some point. The Vols scheduled 56 games in 2022, and as Ortega correctly observed, “You can’t win them all.”
More important to the Vols than any record they could have accumulated is their response to their first loss in 39 days. Vitello was not thankful for the loss just because it could be a teaching moment, but he did recognize that it is easier to get his team’s attention after a loss than it is after a win.
With a weekend series against Alabama at Lindsey Nelson Stadium looming, learning from their mistakes will be more important for the Vols now than at any prior point this season.
“We got a thirty minute bus trip back, and not one minute will I be thinking I’m glad I lost,” Vitello said. “But I will say, several times we’ve met with the guys, I’ve said, ‘I get it, you guys are happy with the results but we didn’t do this right.’ But it’s hard to point out mistakes and get their attention.”