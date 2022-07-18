The Tennessee baseball team set a new record Monday for selections in a single MLB Draft.
Six more former Vols came off the board on the second day of the draft, raising their total to nine selections through the first 10 rounds, the most players Tennessee has ever had drafted in one year, passing their previous record of eight picks in 1992 – a draft that was 50 rounds long.
Tennessee's nine picks through two days are also the most by any program, ahead of Arkansas (8) and Oklahoma State (7).
Trey Lipscomb, Ben Joyce, Will Mabrey, Jorel Ortega, Seth Stephenson and Mark McLaughlin were all drafted on Monday, joining Tennessee's three Day 1 picks of Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Blade Tidwell.
Third baseman Trey Lipscomb was the first Vol off the board Monday, as he went to the Washington Nationals 84th overall in the third round. Lipscomb enjoyed the best season of his career as a senior in 2022 after waiting three years for a starting job. Lipscomb inherited the hot corner from 2021 MLB Draft pick Jake Rucker and did not miss a beat, as he slugged a team-high 22 home runs and 80 RBIs on his way to All-SEC and All-American First-Team honors.
Ben Joyce was selected five picks after his former teammate Lipscomb at No. 89 overall by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round. Joyce routinely sat in triple-digits with his fastball and topped out at 105.5 mph on May 1 – the fastest pitch ever recorded in college baseball. In addition to one of the best fastballs in the game, Joyce featured a dominant changeup and a promising slider, which he used to post a 2.23 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in his lone season with the Vols, striking out 53 batters in 32.1 frames.
LHP Will Mabrey was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round at No. 168 overall. Mabrey was another Vol who broke out in 2022, as he finished second on the team with 29 appearances and put up a 2.63 ERA with a WHIP of 0.95. Mabrey struck out 52 and walked only five in 41 innings.
Second baseman Jorel Ortega was picked by the Minnesota Twins 174th overall in the sixth round. Similarly to his fellow infielder Lipscomb, Ortega's years of patience were rewarded with a starting role in 2022, and he took full advantage of it, setting a career-high in every statistical category. He hit .323 with a 1.070 OPS and 18 home runs.
Outfielder Seth Stephenson was drafted 207th overall by the Detroit Tigers in the seventh round. Stephenson transferred to Tennessee in 2022 after spending two years at Temple Junior College, and he found an immediate role at the top of Tennessee's lineup. The Buda, Texas, native showcased his electric speed, finishing second in the SEC with 25 stolen bases while batting .339.
Mark McLaughlin was the record-setting pick for Tennessee, as he became the ninth Vol drafted in 2022 when he went to the Chicago White Sox 221st overall in the seventh round. McLaughlin, the Vols' third pitching draftee, set career-highs with 27 appearances and 45 strikeouts with a 2.01 ERA in 31.1 innings. For his career, McLaughlin posted a 1.90 ERA in 47 appearances (six starts) while totaling 97 strikeouts over 75.2 innings.
The MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday, July 19 with rounds 11-20 starting at 2 p.m. EST. Former Vols Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius are both out of college eligibility and are locks to join the professional ranks in the later rounds, while Cortland Lawson and Camden Sewell are realistic draft candidates as well.