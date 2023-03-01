No. 3 Tennessee had no trouble with its midweek opponent in Charleston Southern, winning its second game against the Bucs 8-2 Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols set the tone early with a three-run first inning behind a two-run RBI-single from Blake Burke and a sac fly from Griffin Merritt. In the second, Tennessee tacked on two more runs on a Christian Moore RBI ground out and a Zane Denton RBI single.
“To me they had more reasons not to show up focused today,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “They won last night, sometimes you have a tendency to look towards the weekend as a kid in general, but especially when you get to play on Friday nights. They were locked in and it was a byproduct of that.”
Freshman pitcher A.J. Russell got his first start on the mound Wednesday and made the most of it, retiring all six batters he faced.
“It’s exciting more than anything to see how well he’s doing,” Vitello said. “Christian Moore and Frank (Anderson) and I were in the corner of the dugout kind of talking like, he’s just knocking on the door of what he can do in the long run. And we’ll respect that he’s a freshman and has some time, but pretty exciting. He’s exciting.”
Tennessee also went to Jake Fitzgibbons, Andrew Lindsey, Zach Joyce, Jacob Bimbi, J.J. Garcia, Bryce Jenkins and Hollis Fanning.
Joyce, who joined Tennessee after an extended period away from baseball, has now gotten several innings under his belt with the Vols and is starting to hit his stride. He picked up two strikeouts in his sole inning on the mound on Wednesday.
“The biggest thing for me is just getting out there and building confidence,” Joyce said. “That cutter I’ve worked on with coach Anderson has probably been my best pitch so far. And obviously them being able to trust me after so much time off has really helped me a lot.”
Tennessee posted three scoreless innings before Burke brought the Vols back to life with a two-run homer to left field.
Burke’s homerun was his fifth of the season and 20th of his career. He has become one of Tennessee’s most reliable hitters and give the Vols an advantage in the lineup, sandwiched between two other solid hitters.
“Certain hitters kind of sense an opportunity that I can get an RBI here,” Vitello said. “And I think Blake has the benefit of, the guy hitting behind him is like that as well and he’s also a proven, experienced hitter as well.”
Charleston Southern got on the board in the seventh on an RBI groundout and added one more in the eighth with an RBI single, but the Vols managed to keep the Bucs at bay.
Tennessee added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Maui Ahuna, who made his debut for the Vols on Tuesday.
The Vols had several innings where they left runners on base and sloppy base running didn’t help. Tennessee has struggled with base running mistakes early this season and it will be a point of correction before conference play comes.
“I think for us, we harp on them and spend a lot of time and try to press the buttons for them to be aggressive,” Vitello said. “Now that we’re in the part of the season, no longer scrimmage season, it’s kind of expensive to make those mistakes and will get more expensive when conference comes around. The game will kind of correct those, but we’ve got to assist those too.”
The Vols will begin their weekend series against Gonzaga on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.