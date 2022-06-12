Tennessee was near perfect for most of the season. It looked like it could do no wrong, torching through the regular season on its way to the winningest season in program history.
But the Vols were not their invincible selves in their Super Regional series against Notre Dame, and they beat themselves in a 7-3 loss Sunday that ended Tennessee’s historic season.
“The job of the coach once the game starts is to put your guys in a position to succeed,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I didn’t do that.”
The Vols – just like in Saturday’s game – struck first in the first inning with a solo homerun from Luc Lipcius. His homerun in the first was his 40th of the season, giving him the record for most career homeruns by a Vol, surpassing Evan Russell.
The Irish responded in the second inning however, reaching the plate after a few stolen bases and a ground out RBI.
Tennessee answered right back in the bottom of the second, as Seth Stephenson hit an RBI single to drive in a run and make it 2-1 Tennessee. Stephenson had a productive day, with two hits and two RBIs.
The Vols added another run in the fifth on a Stephenson RBI double, but from there Tennessee collapsed.
Freshman ace Chase Burns was solid on the mound through six innings, and with two outs away in the seventh, it looked like he was going to post his fifth-straight scoreless inning.
But then, with a runner on base, David LaManna found contact with a ball and it carried over the right field wall, just sneaking into fair territory and tying the game at three runs apiece.
“I think we got stunned a couple of times,” Vitello said. “That’s nothing new in my opinion. When that happened maybe some things showed up that weren’t crisp.”
Vitello left Burns in the game with two outs gone, hoping he could pick up a final out without anymore damage. The next at-bat however, Jack Brannigan fired one to left center to add salt to the wound.
“I think a pitching change in the middle of that at-bat would’ve been wise,” Vitello said.
Camden Sewell came on the mound for Burns after his second home run and got Tennessee out of the inning.
Notre Dame’s momentum carried into the eighth inning too, and the Irish piled three more runs on, capitalizing on a throwing error from Trey Lipscomb.
A 1-2-3 inning for Tennessee in the bottom of the eighth made it even more difficult for Tennessee, giving the Vols just three outs to try to rally.
“You just kind of knew it,” Vitello said. “Today was going to come down to the ninth. It was going to be hard fought, for whoever won.”
Tennessee didn’t have a rally in it on Sunday. A ground out, a walk and a double play ended the Vols’ historic season.
“I think it was a difficult day to score runs,” Vitello said. “Their number says otherwise, but it truly was. We didn’t really have an answer for that, and I think part of that was he threw the ball really well.”
Notre Dame now moves on to the College World Series, where the No. 1 overall seed hasn’t played since 2018, and where it won’t play in 2022.
But Tennessee isn’t letting an early exit define its entire season. There were still broken records, all-time performances and most of all for the Vols, time spent as a team.
“The records don’t mean near as much as the relationships with the guys out there,” Vols closing pitcher Redmond Walsh said. “I’d give up every save to have one more game with them, one more practice with them.”
And for the players leaving, their relationships don’t end here.
“This group of guys is one of my favorites of all time,” Lipcius said. “It’s really hard to believe it’s over. That’s the great thing about being on a team like this. The relationships are never over. I know I’ve got their back; I know they’ve got mine.”