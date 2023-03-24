Tennessee baseball started SEC play in arguably the worst fashion, with a sweep at Missouri. The road doesn’t get any easier in SEC play, or the “10 weeks of hell,” as head coach Tony Vitello called it.
No. 11 Tennessee (16-6, 0-3 SEC) welcomes No. 12 Texas A&M (15-6, 1-2 SEC) to Lindsey-Nelson Stadium this weekend. The Vols are looking to bounce back from a disastrous weekend in Columbia.
Tennessee bounced back on Tuesday with a win against Western Carolina, but that is not usually indicative of how the Vols perform on the weekend.
“I’ve tried to track the correlation between how Tuesday and the weekend goes and the bottom line is there is no consistency in that whole deal,” Vitello said. “This is a sport where, I say it all the time to you guys, there’s a heavy amount of repetitions and you’ve got to play four or five times a week at least in college.”
Pitching struggled against the Tigers on the weekend. The horror weekend started when the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB draft Chase Dollander struggled on Friday.
Dollander gave up nine hits and six earned runs on Friday in a very uncharacteristic performance for the ace.
“Doe was just not himself,” Vitello said. “They got a good lineup. It’s much improved. There’s some returners but also some newcomers that are good, but they were also hitting pitches that were not located well at all.”
The performance didn’t get much better in the next two games. In the front half of a Sunday doubleheader, Burns picked up 12 strikeouts but gave up eight hits and seven runs, six of which were earned.
Burns was “ramping up” mentally after a good first couple of weeks. After Missouri, it is clear to Vitello he may have geared up too much.
“You want to go from good to great and that’s a fantastic philosophy but in baseball sometimes good is good enough,” Vitello said. “‘Do it again, do it again, do it again, again.’ That repetition theme as opposed to ‘I took a good swing now I’m going to take a Superman version of a good swing.’”
Vitello called Tennessee’s Sunday pitcher, Drew Beam, the most consistent of the three. He gave up three hits and three walks in three innings.
In Beam’s case, his defense, personal and team-wide, let him down in the outing.
“He threw the ball well,” Vitello said. “He made an error. We also made some defensive mistakes behind him. I think out of the three guys he had kind of the most consistent time on the mound there.”
With the Aggies rolling into town fresh off of a Sunday win against No. 1 LSU and a midweek win over Rice, Tennessee’s pitching staff will have to return to its norm. Vitello specifically mentioned Dollander and his mentality to respond after a bad outing.
“He’s got that first responder quality in him where he probably has a little bit more determination to him this week,” Vitello said. “But at the same time, I think he knows he’s capable of better stuff. Hopefully, we look back on it and that was a blimp on the radar screen.”
The weekend in Columbia was also a reminder that this year’s Tennessee team is not the team that had six series sweeps a season ago. Expectations are high for the Vols, and they did not respond at Missouri.
With the long haul that is a baseball season, Tennessee gets a chance to answer some questions against Texas A&M in the SEC home opener.
“This year we’re still trying to figure out or get some answers to some questions, and become the best version of this team that we can be, and we have not done that yet,” Vitello said. “This is 2023. It’s not ’21. It’s not ’20. It’s 2023, and we’re on our journey right now. And heck yeah, there are some things I wish were different along the way.”
