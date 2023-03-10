On a chilly, windy night in Lindsey-Nelson stadium, No. 3 Tennessee’s bats led it to a 23-4 victory over Morehead State.
Chase Dollander got the start for the Vols, but it was Tennessee’s offense that powered them to a win. Tennessee hit seven home runs against the Eagles on a night that reminisced the 2022 Vols. The home runs tied the record for most in a game by Tennessee.
Third baseman Zane Denton led the way, going for the fifth cycle in Tennessee history and finishing the night with six RBIs. The most recent Tennessee cycle came from fellow third baseman Trey Lipscomb last season against Iona.
The Vols combined for 2,791 feet worth of home runs on Friday night. A friendly wind helped a couple of balls escape.
In addition to Denton, Maui Ahuna, Jared Dickey, Christian Scott, Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears chipped into the homerun column. For Dreiling and Tears, it was the first home run of their respective careers.
For Ahuna, it was his first home run as a Vol. He picked up his second homerun as a Vol in the seventh inning, marking his first multi-career homerun game. After sitting out the first eight games of the year, Ahuna has quickly become a staple in Tennessee’s lineup.
Despite the Vols’ offense stealing the show, Tennessee still got solid pitching out of Dollander and the bullpen.
It was Dollander’s third consecutive start with 10+ strikeouts, the first time in his career that he has achieved that mark. He finished with 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work, only conceding three hits, three walks and two runs.
Tennessee’s bullpen shut the door on Friday. Bryce Jenkins, Jacob Bimbi, Holis Fanning and JJ Garcia came on in relief. The bullpen combined for five hits, two runs and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work as the Vols coasted to a win.
