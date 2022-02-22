Tennessee and Tennessee Tech’s matchup Wednesday was suspended in the top of the fifth inning after the rain was persistent all night and showed no signs of clearing up.
The Vols lead 5-4 when the game was suspended and the Golden Eagles had two outs. If the game had reached the middle of the fifth inning, it could have been ruled an official game.
The Golden Eagles got on top early with a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Vols quickly responded with a three-run inning of their own.
Tennessee scored another two runs in the second inning on a Luc Lipcius home run and an RBI from Trey Lipscomb.
Tennessee Tech had a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
The Vols and Golden Eagles will see each other again April 12 in Kodak, Tennessee, at Smokies Stadium.