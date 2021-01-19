The Tennessee Baseball team released its 2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon to help usher in the year for the No. 19 team in the nation led by head coach Tony Vitello.
Tennessee’s 2021 season holds four-non conference weekend series and 10 SEC weekend series. The Vols are slated to play at least 18 games against ranked opponents, including 12 against teams inside the top 10.
Keep in mind that all games are subject to change due to the impact of COVID-19 on college programs and the country. Games may also change dates or times because of television scheduling. This schedule has yet to be released but will be announced at a later date.
The Vols open up the season against Georgia Southern on the road, which is the first time since 2017 that Tennessee hasn’t started the season at home. The weekend series in Statesboro, Georgia will be on Feb. 19-21.
After its season opener, Tennessee will host three consecutive weekend series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First up in the group is Indiana State from Feb. 26-28, then Georgia State from March 5-7, and UNC Greensboro will close out the homestead from March 12-14, with conference games starting shortly after.
The Vols’ SEC schedule begins with a trip to Athens from March 19-21 to face-off against No. 12 Georgia. Tennessee will come back home the following weekend to host No. 7 LSU for the first time since the 2016 season.
The remaining series for the Vols will only get more difficult. The rest of their home series are against No. 1 Florida (April 9-11), No. 2 Vanderbilt (April 16-18), Kentucky (April 30-May 2), and No. 8 Arkansas (May 14-16).
Tennessee’s four other road trips consist of Alabama (April 2-4), Texas A&M (April 23-25), Missouri (May 7-9), and No. 18 South Carolina (May 20-22).
The SEC Tournament is planned to be from May 25-30 in Hoover, Alabama.
Last season, the Vols were 15-2, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to an abrupt end. They defeated No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 25 Stanford during the Round Rock Classic. Their final game was on March 10 against ETSU, so they did not play against any SEC opponents.