For the first time since 2021, and for the sixth time in program history, Tennessee baseball is headed to the College World Series.
The Vols used a three-run homer from Zane Denton and a gem from Drew Beam to defeat Southern Miss. 5-0. With the win, Tennessee (43-20) will face LSU at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday to open play in Omaha.
A game that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Monday started at 10:06 p.m. after inclement weather. Beam got the start for Tennessee.
The righty worked around trouble all day, with the Golden Eagles getting a base runner on in every inning except the fifth. Despite that, Beam rolled through the Golden Eagles.
Tennessee's offense took a second to get going though. Griffin Merritt singled through the right side to score Christian Moore. The Vols would strand runners on the corners to end the second inning.
Beam kept rolling, and the Vols' offense stayed relatively silent until Denton stepped up to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth.
The third baseman cranked a three-run home run to silence Pete Taylor Park and put the Vols up 4-0.
Beam's night came to a close in the top of the seventh after he gave up back-to-back hits. He finished the night by allowing seven hits and striking out seven while only walking one in his six innings of work.
Reliever Aaron Combs came on to strike out Matthew Etzel with runners on the corners. He would only face the one as Chase Burns trotted in from the bullpen.
Popping triple digits, Burns struck out two Golden Eagles to strand two runners and keep Southern Miss off the board.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna added another insurance run on a solo shot off the scoreboard in the seventh.
Burns closed out the game, picking up four strikeouts in 2.2 innings and keeping the Golden Eagles silent.
The Vols, after a very up and down season, have fought through the Clemson Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional to earn a trip to Omaha for the sixth time in program history.
