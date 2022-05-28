Tennessee stamps out LSU’s middle-inning rally, advances to SEC semifinals with 5-2 win.
HOOVER, Ala. – The momentum was in LSU’s favor.
Tennessee’s defense committed two errors in the top of the fifth inning that resulted in a pair of runs for the Tigers. Seth Stephenson misplayed a double that allowed Drew Bianco to score from first and one batter later Cortland Lawson booted a grounder and then threw it away, plating Dylan Crews.
The Vols still led by a run, but their early-game energy had vanished.
The No. 1 seed Tennessee responded with a pivotal bottom of the fifth in its 5-2 win over No. 4 LSU Friday night at The Hoover Met. Just as quickly as their momentum evaporated in the top of the frame, the Vols (51-7) rallied for two runs in their half of the inning and stamped all hope from the Tigers (38-19).
First baseman Luc Lipcius led off the inning with an infield single, and with one out, moved into scoring position on his eleventh stolen base of the season. That extra base proved critical, as center fielder Drew Gilbert drove Lipcius home on a single for his third RBI of the tournament. A two-out double off the bat of Jorel Ortega brought in Gilbert, and the Vols’ lead was back to three runs before they could miss it.
Just as crucial a part of the Vols’ response was a shutdown top of the sixth inning from starting pitcher Chase Dollander. He shook off a bad fifth inning of defense behind him to retire the side in order, including a pair of strikeouts.
The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year went 6.2 innings, allowed four hits, two walks, one earned run and struck out seven as the Vols advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinal round. They will face the winner of Kentucky/LSU in Saturday's nightcap.
This story will be updated.