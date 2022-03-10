The No. 10 Tennessee Vols will host Rhode Island this weekend for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium following a two-win week against James Madison.
The Vols are set to play their first double header of the season as Saturday’s game will now be played on Friday with the anticipation of bad weather on Saturday.
“It’ll be good for us to get a true double header in because with the weather in the southeast, in conference play we’ll probably play a double header,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I’m a big believer in doing something once, you probably should do it a little better the next go around.”
In a league where double headers can be rare, Vitello is hoping his team can manage the challenge of two games in a day well.
“When you play a double header, you have to manage the thing a little bit,” Vitello said. “You show up and you play game one and game two will come when it comes, but it comes quick. You’ve got 35-45 minutes to turn the thing around and get started so.”
“It’s a quick turnaround, so you’ve got to manage your emotions.”
A main point of focus this weekend for the Vols will be getting their bullpen more experience.
“Just getting guys out there,” junior pitcher Will Mabrey said. “To learn to get more guys out there and see what they’ve got and see how deep they can go and pump strikes and do what they can to get outs.”
Mabrey pitched five innings against James Madison on Wednesday, recording a career-high eight strikeouts. Five innings was also a career-high number of innings pitched for Mabrey.
Like Mabrey, many pitchers on Tennessee’s staff haven’t pitched for more than a couple of innings. Going deep into games is something the Vols hope their pitchers can get accustomed to.
“I think we need a lot of guys – especially on the mound with our starting pitchers – I think we need a lot of guys to get more comfortable and to go deeper into games,” catcher Evan Russell said. “I think we need to see Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam – I think they need to go deeper and be comfortable with going six or seven innings.”
One thing the Vols haven’t lacked this year from the pitching staff is depth. There were questions early about how deep Tennessee’s bullpen was, but so far, the Vols have proved to have no issues there.
“We’ve got a deep staff,” Mabrey said. “Last year’s staff was unreal but we’ve got Chase Burns, Chase Dollander, Drew Beam. Those guys throw six or seven innings and then we’ve got Mark and other guys that come in and just pump strikes and get outs. It’s going to be awesome to watch.”
The depth is there for the Vols, it’s now just a matter of finding the right lineups, getting reps and gaining confidence.
“It’s a lot of fun playing baseball and doing this game,” Mabrey said. “Coming in and learning to be confident and learning how to breath and control your game is only going to build you up. The more I get out there the more confident I am.”