A.J. Russell found himself under pressure Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The freshman had just come on the mound in the third inning and had the bases loaded after a fielding error, an intentional walk and a catcher’s interference.
With the composure of a veteran, Russell struckout the next batter and got Tennessee out of the inning, avoiding a big momentum swing in a crucial midweek game against Wofford. He went on to tie his career high in strikeouts with five and gave up no hits and just one run in the Vols 13-3 routing of the Terriers.
The maturity Russell showed on Tuesday has become a theme for the Franklin, Tennessee, native. He doesn’t act his age in the best way possible.
“Now that he’s been out there in heated situations, I trust him to close a game to be honest with you,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “That’s what he was basically required to do.”
His time on the mound has been limited, but Russell has been fantastic in his 15 outings. He boasts a 0.93 ERA and has given up just four hits and three runs while picking up 30 strikeouts.
Some of those showings have come in as big of moments as they come, like when he got Tennessee out of an inning against Arkansas. Others have been quieter moments that spoke volumes to his team, like getting the Vols out of the third inning on Tuesday.
“You got bases loaded and facing a pretty good hitter, he’s been in Baum Stadium with a runner on and got a double play, this past weekend against one of the more dangerous lineups in the SEC, I could go on and on,” Vitello said. “It’s really good stuff but it’s also good presence.”
Tennessee has been blessed with freshmen who seem to love the bright lights and don’t shy away from the big moments. Russell and other freshmen like Dylan Dreiling, who hit a game-tying home run against Vanderbilt in the ninth inning, have been huge for Tennessee.
“The guy you want out there is the guy that’s under control,” Vitello said. “Kind of the same guy no matter what the situation is and for a freshman, (Russell) and Dylan Dreiling are two in particular and there’s a few others in that class too.”
There are some big moments coming Russell’s way and he will be ready for them. He will continue to come out of the bullpen for Tennessee on weekends and will likely see big innings in the SEC Tournament later this season as the Vols play consecutive games against top competition.
“He comes out here and does his work everyday,” pitcher Zander Sechrist said. He doesn’t look like a freshman on the mound especially each time he gets more experience.”
And his readiness in those big moments doesn’t come by luck. Russell has put the work in to be ready. Now he has years ahead of him to continue growing into a top pitcher in the SEC. The potential is there, and his teammates made it known that the work ethic is there too.
“It’s through the roof. That guy is super special,” Dickey said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. Probably one of the best locker room guys we’ve got too, just a down to earth guy. Credit to him and all the work he’s put in.”
