The Tennessee baseball team announced that major renovations are coming to Lindsey-Nelson on Tuesday.
According to athletic director Danny White, the university is adding most of its seating along the left-field, specifically a second deck to the Left Field Party Porches and an upgrade to the left-field line seating that once was temporary.
“(Head Coach Tony Vittello) wants everyone as close to the field as possible to create a home-field advantage,” White said. “We are really trying to double down on that effort.”
This announcement comes in accordance with Vitello’s agreement to return as head coach of the Vols’ baseball team. His return was partially dependent on upgrades on the facility, a promise that is seemingly fulfilled with this announcement.
Last season as the Vols were entering a deep run in the playoffs, temporary bleachers were added in left field. Since then, picnic tables were removed in order to make room for seating arrangements that are “bigger (and) better,” according to White.
Initial changes to the stadium include an improved MVP club seating, which is located behind home plate.
White has also discussed the prospect of hiring an architect to improve the stadium, a process that will go beyond the initial improvements gauged for 2022.
“We will be meeting with architects on building out the long-term solution, which will take a couple of years,” White said. “That is the state of Tennessee law. There are no shortcuts around that. It just takes a while to follow the procedures we have to follow for traditional bricks and mortar.”
The University has also reached out to nearly 13,000 Tennessee Fund donors and season ticket holders to seek advice for the new direction Lindsey-Nelson stadium is reportedly taking.
“We need to get a feel for what our fans want,” White said. “I know they want premium — they always do. When you can create unique experiences that aren’t there currently, it motivates people that aren’t normally coming all the time to start coming a lot more because it is a different experience.”